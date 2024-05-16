Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin pledge closer ties, discuss 'political solution' to Ukraine war





Xi said both sides agreed that a political settlement to the war in Ukraine was the “right direction.” It is Mr. Putin's first trip abroad since he was sworn in for a new six-year presidential term earlier this month. Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia have condemned what they say is increasingly aggressive U.S. behavior and pledged to deepen already close military and military ties between their two countries. In an affront to Washington, whose top diplomat visited China last month to try to persuade Beijing to reduce ties with Moscow, Mr. Xi signaled that Beijing and Moscow agreed on a series of issues important, notably on Ukraine, and that they would agree. resist Western pressures aimed at downgrading their ties. “Today's China-Russia relations are hard-won, and both sides should cherish and nurture them,” Xi told Putin during Thursday's meeting. “China is willing to jointly realize the development and rejuvenation of our respective countries and work together to uphold fairness and justice in the world.” A joint statement said the two countries opposed a long-running conflict in Ukraine and raised concerns over what was described as U.S. efforts to violate the strategic nuclear balance. Mr. Putin, on his first foreign trip since his inauguration this month for another presidential term, described Moscow and Beijing's cooperation in global affairs as one of the main stabilizing factors on the international scene. “Together we defend the principles of justice and a democratic world order reflecting multipolar realities and based on international law,” Putin told Xi. Mr Putin's visit comes weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China to express concerns over what he said was China's support for the Russian military, and a day after declaring that Washington would continue to impose sanctions on Chinese companies supplying the Russian defense sector. Mr Blinken's trip to China appears to have been a failed attempt to undermine a “limitless” partnership proclaimed during Mr Putin's visit to Beijing in February 2022, just days before sending tens of thousands of troops in Ukraine, sparking the deadliest ground war in Europe since World War II. Political settlement of the war in Ukraine is the “right direction” By choosing China for his first foreign trip this quarter, Mr. Putin is sending a message to the world about his priorities and the strength of his personal ties with Mr. Xi. Their joint statement spoke of plans to intensify military ties and how defense cooperation between the two countries has improved regional and global security. He also condemned moves to seize assets and property of foreign states, a clear reference to Western moves to redirect profits from frozen Russian assets or the assets themselves to help Ukraine. Xi said both sides agreed that a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis was the “right direction” and the joint statement said the two countries were opposed to a protracted conflict in Ukraine and to its possible transition to an uncontrollable phase. Mr. Putin, arriving Thursday for a two-day visit that will include discussions on Ukraine, Asia, energy and trade, said he was grateful to China for trying to resolve the crisis Ukrainian, adding that he would inform Mr. Xi of the situation. there. Russian forces are advancing on several fronts in Ukraine. Describing his first talks with Xi as “warm and brotherly,” he discussed sectors in which the two countries were strengthening ties, from nuclear and energy cooperation to food supplies and Chinese automobile manufacturing in Russia. Informal talks between leaders and senior officials from both sides later on Thursday are expected to be key to the two-day trip. Mr. Putin's new Defense Minister, Andrei Belousov, as well as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov will also attend, alongside the CEOs the most powerful in Russia. Reuters

