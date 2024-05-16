Tahura Ngurah Rai ready to receive visit from delegates of the 10th World Water Forum





Jakarta, May 15, 2024 – The mangrove area of ​​Ngurah Rai Forest Park (Tahura), Bali is ready to be visited by delegates of the 10th World Water Forum. Delegates are expected to plant mangroves in Tahura. The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) has completed the development of the Tahura Ngurah Rai area ahead of the start of the World Water Forum series of activities from May 18 to 25, 2024. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said Bali, as host, would be made environmentally friendly through activities to improve regional infrastructure supported by massive greening. “The Tahura mangrove area has been improved and later there will be mangrove planting activities,” said Basuki in Jakarta (15/5/2024). The Ministry of PUPR has constructed a mangrove nursery and nursery consisting of three buildings, namely the production area for planting seeds, the germination area for growing the seedlings until they become shoots and the open growing area for mangroves 30 to 50 cm tall. The Tahura Ngurah Rai development was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo at the same time as the inauguration of the Danu Kerthi Tamblang Dam in Buleleng Regency in early February 2023. The development works were jointly carried out in parallel by the Ministry PUPR across Bali Regional Settlement Infrastructure Center (BPPW) General Directorate of Human Settlements, East Java-Bali National Highway Implementation Center (BBPJN) General Directorate of Highways and River Basin Center ( BWS) General Directorate of Water Resources Bali Penida. The 10th World Water Forum will be held in Nusa Dua, Bali, with the main theme “Water for shared prosperity”. The subthemes of the 10th World Water Forum include water security and prosperity, water for humans and nature, disaster risk reduction and management, governance, cooperation and water diplomacy, sustainable water financing and knowledge and innovation. There will be 244 sessions at the meeting and it is hoped that they will provide concrete results regarding the integration of integrated water management for small islands or integrated water resources management (IWRM) on small islands , the creation of a center of excellence or best practices. for Water and Climate Security or the Center of Excellence on Water and Climate Resilience (COE), as well as the establishment of World Lakes Day. (Ridho Syukra/TR/Elvira Inda Sari-WWF 2024 Joint Editorial Team) ** Director General of Information and Public Communication, Ministry of Communication and Information – Usman Kansong (0816785320). 10th PCO World Water Forum – Dede Ariwibowo (08111830020). Get more information at https://infopublik.id/detik/world-water-forum and https://s.id/worldwaterforumpedia

