Kurdish leader jailed for 42 years over 2014 protests by Turkish court

Istanbul:

A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced a former leader of the pro-Kurdish HDP party to 42 years in prison for his alleged role in deadly 2014 protests that erupted when jihadists from the Islamic State group invaded the Syrian city of Kobane.

Already imprisoned since 2016, Selahattin Demirtas, 51, double electoral rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was found guilty of dozens of crimes, including undermining state unity and the integrity of the country.

The court in Sincan, a suburb of the capital Ankara, also sentenced former HDP co-chairman Figen Yuksekdag to 30 years and three months, private broadcaster NTV and rights group MLSA reported.

The court ordered the release of some politicians, including Guultan Kisanak, a former mayor of the large pro-Kurdish southeastern city of Diyarbakir, but many others were sentenced to prison terms.

The prosecution of former members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), including Demirtas and Yuksekdag, stems from one of the darkest episodes of Syria's war that has lasted more than a decade.

Thirty-seven people died during violent protests against the inaction of the Turkish army in the face of the IS offensive against this city in northern Syria with a Kurdish majority.

Fighting was visible on the Turkish side of the border, and many members of the country's Kurdish community viewed the army as complicit in the humanitarian disaster that followed.

The jihadists were driven out of Kobane in January 2015 by US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, whom Turkey officially considers terrorists.

Turkey views the HDP as the political front of outlawed Kurdish militants who are waging an insurgency that has cost tens of thousands of lives since 1984.

The HDP blamed the Turkish police for the deaths.

In his 2023 testimony, Demirtas called the proceedings against him a “revenge” trial.

“There is no evidence about me. This is a case of political revenge, we were not arrested legally, we are all political hostages,” he said.

Demirtas has been imprisoned in the western city of Edirne since 2016, and faces numerous trials on terrorism-related charges, which Western governments view as part of Erdogan's crackdown on political dissent.

The European Court of Human Rights has repeatedly called for his release.

-'Black spot'-

The court verdict against former leaders and members of the HDP – which faces a trial that could lead to its closure – has sparked protests.

MPs from the DEM party, which replaced the HDP in parliament, displayed portraits of former party leaders during a session in parliament on Thursday, tapping tables in protest as the party used the hashtag on social networks “Kobane is our honor”.

The Diyarbakir governor's office banned all protests in the city for four days.

DEM party co-chairman Tuncer Bakirhan called the verdict a “black stain in the history of Turkish justice.”

“We all witnessed a legal massacre here today,” Bakirhan said.

“We tried to erase the Kurds and the revolutionaries from the political scene,” he added.

Prosecutors accused the 108 defendants of “undermining the integrity of the state” and crimes including looting and murder.

They requested an aggravated life sentence against 36 suspects, including Demirtas, accused of undermining state unity and the integrity of the country.

Defense lawyers said they would appeal the verdict, handed down after Erdogan spoke of a “softening” of politics, after his Islamic-rooted party suffered a historic defeat in local elections on 31 March.

“Politics in Turkey must soften. We will do our part as before,” he said in a speech on Wednesday.

The issue of political prisoners, including civil society leader Osman Kavala, was reportedly raised during Erdogan's rare May 2 meeting with CHP opposition leader Ozgur Ozel, whose party retained control of major cities, including Istanbul, and made significant gains in the March vote.

On Thursday, however, an Istanbul court rejected a request for Kavala to be retried.

The Paris-born philanthropist was arrested in October 2017 and sentenced to life in 2022 for allegedly trying to overthrow Erdogan's government.

