Imran Khan seen for first time in nine months as he appears in court via video link

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was seen for the first time in almost nine months as he appeared before the Supreme Court via video link on Thursday.

A photo of Mr Khan, arrested on corruption charges in August last year, was widely shared on social media.

Mr. Khan sat with his hand out and a frown on his face.

His appearance was to be broadcast live on the Supreme Court website and YouTube, but it remains unclear why. Supporters of the former prime minister and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party were waiting for the proceedings to be broadcast live.

Mr Khan, 71, a popular cricketer turned politician, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case linked to the illegal sale of state gifts. Mr Khan and his wife are accused of hoarding and selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister.

Mr. Khan and his wife have denied the allegations and called them politically motivated.

Supreme Court allows Imran Khan to stand again (PTI)

The Supreme Court this week ordered the government to ensure Mr Khan was produced before it via video link and subsequently granted his request to represent himself.

Since being ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence in April 2022, Mr. Khan has faced more than 170 criminal charges, ranging from contempt of court to terrorism and incitement to violence.

In previous interviews with The Independent, Mr Khan said his life was under threat and vowed to continue fighting for the people of the country.

Mr. Khan's court appearance on Thursday took place in a case related to amendments to Pakistan's anti-corruption laws. The Shehbaz Sharif government amended the National Accountability Bureau order in May 2022, a move seen as an attempt to curb the power of the country's apex anti-corruption body.

In June 2022, Mr. Khan challenged the amendments in the Supreme Court and said he would eliminate all white-collar crime committed by public office holders.

Imran Khan appears via video link before the Supreme Court (PTI)

The former prime minister remains popular in Pakistan. He alleges that the vote of no confidence that led to his ouster and the criminal proceedings that followed were an attempt by the country's powerful military to sideline him and prevent him from returning to power, accusations denied by the army and government.

In the February 8 national election, independent candidates backed by Mr. Khan won far more seats than any other party, even though he remained in prison. However, the candidates failed to form a government as they refused to engage in coalition talks with other parties.

After a political deadlock that lasted nearly a month, Pakistan's parliament finally elected Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister on March 3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/south-asia/imran-khan-hearing-today-pakistan-supreme-court-b2546028.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

