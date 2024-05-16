The UK's Covid-19 investigation has cost €94 million so far and could become the costliest investigation of its kind

Receive the free Morning Headlines email for news from our journalists around the world. Sign up for our free Morning Headlines email

THE UK Covid-19 investigation has already cost 94 million and the probe is set to become one of the most expensive in history, according to new research.

Figures published in the official inquiry's latest financial report show how much has been spent so far, and that 15,180,000 of the total was spent in the final quarter of 2023/24.

According to estimates from the Taxpayers Alliance – the pressure group which campaigns for lower taxes and whose funding sources are kept secret – the total cost of the investigation could amount to 196 million euros, or around 136,907 per day.

The investigation was opened in June 2022 and is expected to continue until summer 2026 at the earliest.

Boris Johnson testifies at Covid inquiry ( British investigation into Covid-19/AFP via Getty )

The inquiry is being chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, a retired Court of Appeal judge and senior member who led investigations into the Islamist terrorist attacks in London on July 7, 2005.

The Covid inquiry seeks to understand ministers' decision-making during the pandemic, when the country was subject to lockdowns and other strict rules on socializing.

It was created with the aim of the UK learning from its mistakes, so that the country is better prepared for future pandemics and public health emergencies.

Senior ministers and public health officials who have led the UK have already given evidence to the inquiry.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical adviser and chief scientific adviser respectively, and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson were all present, as was Matt Hancock, the former health secretary who resigned after breaching his own health guidelines. social distancing by hugging an assistant.

Sir Patrick Vallance and the chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, have regularly appeared alongside Boris Johnson at Covid briefings. ( PA Archives )

Lord Saville of Newdigate, who led the 12-year Bloody Sunday inquiry, said the expertise involved meant it was expensive to run but vital to learn lessons for the future.

These are very complex and controversial issues that require highly qualified people and are going to cost you, he said. The temperature. I wouldn't be at all surprised if it cost more than my asking.

Professor Carl Heneghan, from Oxford University's Center for Evidence-Based Medicine, claimed the survey format was not conducive to learning lessons from Covid.

He is engaging in a legalistic approach that is not the best way to learn lessons, he told the newspaper. It would be much cheaper and more effective if we actually took the approach of medicine and accepted that mistakes were made – and thought about how we should do things differently to the future.

Baroness Heather Hallett led the inquiry ( Pennsylvania )

The Taxpayers Alliance study said the $94 million meant the probe was already the second costliest legal investigation since 2005 after adjusting for inflation.

He added that the estimated total cost of the investigation would make it the most expensive legal investigation in terms of total cost and the most expensive investigation on a daily basis – surpassing the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse.

Research suggests the investigation would end up costing more than 9.5 times as much as the phone hacking inquiry (Leveson), which concluded in 2012.

Since 2005, when the Inquiries Act was introduced, 22 statutory inquiries have been completed.

A spokesperson for the Covid inquiry said: “It was the government’s decision to set up this public inquiry with a very broad remit. The scope of the inquiry is exceptionally broad and touches on the work of many government departments across all four UK countries. It is obliged to collect evidence from many organizations, particularly those at the heart of the pandemic response.

A government spokesperson said: To ensure transparency, the government is committed to publishing the costs of its response to the inquiry. This is in line with the survey's own quarterly financial reports.