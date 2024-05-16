Jokowi will go down to the mountain to resolve customs issues, says special staff Sri Mulyani

Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to intervene to handle problems at the Directorate General of Customs and Excise (DJBC) of the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu). This is because there have been many public complaints about the customs and excise services recently.

The Special Staff (Stafsus) of the Minister of Finance for Strategic Communication, Yustinus Prastowo, said that the Ministry of Finance welcomes the President's plan to address customs and excise issues circulating in society. He revealed that issues related to customs and excise were discussed at a leaders' meeting (rapim).

“We also welcome the president’s willingness to intervene. “Because the share of the Ministry of Finance was brought to the meeting and there is already a commitment to complete the regulations which are the duties and responsibilities of the Ministry of Finance,” said Yustinus in Jakarta, Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Yustinus said customs-related issues were not only about DJBC, but were also related to other ministries/institutions (K/L). He explained that DJBC only applied various restrictive provisions implemented by the K/L.

“We are dealing with customs, not just the Ministry of Finance, there are intersections related to other ministries and institutions. “So we are very grateful for the support of the President, which will certainly help accelerate coordination and speed up problems that need to be resolved quickly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yustinus said that Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani also met with President Jokowi. One way is to report virus issues to customs.

“And currently several steps are being developed to improve improvements, because these are various adjustments, there are dynamics in the field of e-commerce, dynamics in the field that need to be anticipated,” concluded Yustinus.

Previously, many people complained about the customs services, which went viral on social media. First, regarding the purchase of imported sports shoes for which a tax of IDR 31 million is charged. There was a social media user on the TikTok platform who uploaded his experience when he bought imported shoes for IDR 10.3 million, but the delivery man set the price at IDR 1.20 million, Radhika said therefore had to pay IDR 11.5 million for the goods as well as shipping costs. .

Then it turned out that he received an electronic letter from the delivery person to pay the customs tax bill amounting to IDR 31.81 million.

Director General of Customs and Excise at the Ministry of Finance, Askolani, said his party had handled a case of high import duties on imported shoes purchased by a netizen.

He explained that the reason why the import duties were higher than the price of the goods purchased was an error on the part of the commissioning department or the PJT who entered the data incorrectly.

As with the shoes case yesterday, after we facilitated it with PJT to help complete it, the delivery mechanism may still be pending between consumers and overseas shippers. “Of course, we carry out the customs process transparently and in accordance with regulations,” Askolani said during Indonesia's national budget press conference last April.

Second, there is the issue of subsidies for learning tools for students in special schools, billed at hundreds of millions of rupees. The delay of learning tools for blind students sent by South Korean company OHFA Tech since December 2022, accompanied by the imposition of large taxes, has gone viral on social media.

When Customs and Excise determined that the goods sent were worth Rp 361.04 million and the sender was asked to agree to pay a Special Goods Import Notification (PIBK) amounting to Rp 116 million .

Third, there is a lot of buzz on social media

Head of the Customs Public Relations and Extension Sub-Directorate, Encep Dudi Ginanjar, revealed that the statement in the tweet was confirmed false because after verifying the shipment of coffins and corpses from Penang, in Malaysia, no one has been charged or recovered. import duties or import taxes.

Then a package of robot toys from a content creator named Medy Renaldy sent from abroad got stuck in customs and was damaged. He explained that the package had been shipped since April 15, 2024 from Hong Kong, China and should be received no later than April 25, 2024.

Regarding this, Yustinus Prastowo shared CCTV footage of the unboxing process of Medy's Megatron robot by agents of the DHL Express Consignment Services Company (PJT) through his X account.

Permission to provide clarification. With permission from DHL, we have uploaded a CCTV video recording of the unboxing of Mas's Megatron robot. @medyrenaldy_. “We convey this as a form of transparency and accountability,” Yustinus wrote via X. @prastow.

In the video, it can be seen that the person who unpacks the package is an agent of the Consignment Services Company (PJT), namely DHL, which is done with care. In the meantime, Customs and Excise also assisted in the unpacking process.

“Therefore, the accusation that customs officers dismantled and damaged the goods is not true. We would like to thank you for your attention, suggestions and comments. “We also apologize for the shortcomings in the provision of services,” Yustinus explained.