Putin and Xi Jinping say their unprecedented partnership has stabilizing influence during Beijing negotiations

Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing on Thursday aimed at presenting a united front amid the pomp and spectacle of a state visit closely watched around the world.

Statements released publicly by the two leaders after their meeting, which included a state dinner Thursday evening as well as discussions covering a wide range of topics, from the war in Ukraine to their shared business interests, had little substance. content. .

But there is also no sign that recent U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies exporting to Russia have dampened Mr. Xi's enthusiasm for relations with the man he welcomed as his old friend.

Mr. Putin arrived in Beijing early Thursday and was then greeted officially with a 21-gun salute, a guard of honor and a marching band playing Moscow nights while meeting with Xi at the Great Hall of the People.

The two-day trip is Mr. Putin's first abroad since the start of his fifth term as Russian president, a symbolic gesture that also comes at a strategic crossroads, just a week after Mr. Xi completed an offensive five-day boutique tour through Europe which included a warm welcome in France. Frances Emmanuel Macron has in recent months become one of the main hawks among European leaders when it comes to Ukraine, refusing to rule out French intervention on the ground if the need arises.

Ukraine featured heavily in Thursday's discussions in Beijing, with Mr. Xi standing alongside Mr. Putin when he said: China hopes for Europe's early return to peace and stability and will continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

Mr. Putin euphemistically referred to the war he launched against his European neighbor as the situation in Ukraine, and the two men said they agreed on the need for a political solution to the war between the Russia and Ukraine.

Mr. Putin also thanked Mr. Xi for Chinese initiatives to resolve the Ukraine conflict at a summit in Beijing last year, when China proposed a broad peace plan outlining general principles for ending the conflict. war in Ukraine. The problem is that China's peace plan does not match the position of Ukraine or its Western backers that Russia must withdraw from the territory it has captured so far before talks aimed at ending the conflict can really begin. Mr. Putin's statements also ignore the fact that he could end the conflict overnight by simply ordering his forces to withdraw.

While Mr. Xi's support for his ally's war in Ukraine remains tacit, there have been many overt expressions of the closeness and importance of their relationship. Mr. Putin said he chose China for his first trip since resuming office as president thanks to the unprecedented level of our strategic partnership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony following an expanded format meeting at the Great Hall of the People. ( EPA )

Xi hailed the ties between their two countries as a model for a new type of international relations and relations between neighboring great powers.

He said the two countries always firmly support each other on issues involving their core interests and major concerns.

The two leaders have pledged to maintain no-holds-barred relations since the start of the war in Ukraine, and Mr. Putin also cited sanctions imposed following its invasion when discussing Sino-Russian trade.

Despite some actions aimed at slowing down our development, some actions on the part of third countries, trade turnover between Russia and China is growing at a good pace, Putin said.

Our cooperation in global affairs today constitutes one of the main stabilizing factors in the international arena, he added.

Putin is on a two-day state visit to China ( via REUTERS )

Analysts said the discussions show the two countries are increasingly convinced that they support each other in challenging a U.S.-led world order.

“Both sides want to show that despite what is happening globally, despite the pressure both sides are under from the United States, the two sides are not about to turn their backs on each other any time soon.” , said Hoo Tiang Boon, a professor who studies Chinese foreign policy at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

President Putin and I agree that we must actively seek points of convergence of the interests of the two countries, develop their respective advantages and deepen the integration of our interests, realizing each other's achievements, a Xi said.

A joint statement signed by the two leaders contained many platitudes, but there were also new trade deals. The two sides agreed after their talks that they would work to ensure the economic and energy security of the two countries, with Putin emphasizing that Russia is a reliable energy supplier to China.

Mr. Putin also said that we welcome Chinese automakers into our market, a nod to the fact that the Biden administration just announced it would quadruple tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, for increase to 100%.

Both said they would work together on large-scale energy projects led by companies from both countries and deepen cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, hydrogen energy and carbon markets, according to CCTV.

Moscow has diverted most of its energy exports to China and relies on Chinese companies to import high-tech components for Russian military industries to circumvent Western sanctions.

Mr. Putin also noted that 90 percent of their trade was in rubles and yuan, which he said was a timely decision that boosted trade.

Their meeting comes ahead of the 2024 BRICS summit, a bloc aimed at counterbalancing the dominance of Western financial institutions and chaired by Russia for this year. One of the bloc's goals is dedollarization, to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar in international trade and finance.