Mumbai Traffic Update: Special arrangements in place for PM Modi's event on May 17. Check routes to avoid and other details





The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday issued a detailed advisory for Mumbaikars regarding possible traffic jams due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Jahir Sabha' being organized at Shivaji Park, Dadar on May 17. “In view of a Jahir Sabha organized at Shivaji Park, Dadar on May 17, a large number of individuals and VVIPs are expected. To avoid traffic jams on WEH and EEH, traffic arrangements will be put in place from 10 a.m. to midnight . “the traffic police said in a message on X. “Commuters planning to travel by air or train should plan their journey in advance and avoid inconvenience in order to reach their destination on time,” the advisory added.

Other routes to check:

Avoid: SVS Road North towards: Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction.

Alternative route: From Siddhivinayak Junction to SK Bole Road-Agar Bazar-Portuguese Church, turn left into Gokhale or SK Bole. Road.



Avoid: SVS route southbound

Alternative route: Dandekar Chowk turn left towards Pandurang Naik Marg, Raja Badhe Chowk turn right towards LJ Road to Gokhale Road or NC Kelkar Road. – MTPHereToHelp (@MTPHereToHelp) Parking prohibited on the following routes; Combined Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

MB Raut Marg entire, Shivaji Prak Dadar.

Pandurang Naik Marg (Road No. 5) Shivaji Park, Dadar.

Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg: From Gate No. 1 of Shivaji Park. 4 to Shitaladevi Road, Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

LJ Route: Gadkari Junction, Dadar to Hotel Shobha, Mahim.

NC Kelkar Road: Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

TH Kataria Road: Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction, Mahim.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Route: From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar (East)

Tilak Road: From Kotwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to RA Kidwai Road, Matunga (East)

Khan Abdul Gafarkhan Road: From Sealink Road in JK Kapur Chwak to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

Dr Annie besant road: From Poddar hospital junction to Dr Narayan Hardikar junction. INSTRUCTION FOR PARTICIPANTS OF JAHIR SABHA:-

Western and northern suburbs: Vehicles coming from Western and Northern Suburbs via Western Express Highway will drop participants at Senapati Bapat Road between Mahim Railway Station and Ruparel Collage Area and park at Mahim Reti Bander, Kohinoor PPL Car Park, Parking Lot PPL at India Bulls Financial Centre, Kamagar Stadium and Senapati Bapat Road, while light motor vehicles can be parked at PPL car park at India Bulls One Centre.

Eastern Suburbs: Vehicles coming from Thane and Navi-Mumbai using Eastern Express Highway will alight participants near Dadar TT Circle and park towards Five Gardens, Matunga and RAK 4 Roads.

City and South Mumbai: Vehicles coming from South Mumbai using Veer Savarkar Road will drop off participants at Ravindranath Natya Mandir and park at India Bulls Financial Center PPL Car Park, PPL Raheja Car Park, Sudam kalu ahire road, worli, Padurang Budhkar marg Galxo Junction to Kurne Chowk, Sudam kalu ahire road, worli, Narayan Hardikar marg, Sacred Heart High School to JK Kapur Chowk, similarly, vehicles using BA Road will drop participants at Dadar TT Circle and park at the designated parking spot at Five Garden or RAK 4 Road.

