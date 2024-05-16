Indonesia to host Elon Musk for inaugural launch of Starlink satellite unit





Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, is reportedly preparing to travel to Indonesia this Sunday to inaugurate its Starlink satellite unit, two ministers revealed. The anticipated event, which will take place on the picturesque holiday island of Bali, will see Musk collaborate with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, marking his first physical presence in the country. Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, a confidant of President Widodo, revealed that Musk would lead the launch alongside the Indonesian leader, a move expected to strengthen bilateral relations and technological progress in the region. Musk's previous engagements with Indonesia were primarily through virtual platforms, with this visit marking an important step in promoting direct engagement and cooperation. In addition to the Starlink launch, Musk is expected to speak at the prestigious World Water Forum in Bali, amplifying his commitment to tackling global challenges beyond the realm of technology. Minister Luhut highlighted the importance of Elon Musk's visit, highlighting its potential to catalyze innovation and progress in Indonesia's technology landscape. The satellite unit's launch ceremony is expected to take place at a clinic in Bali's capital Denpasar, where Musk is expected to sign an agreement on improving connectivity for the health sector. This initiative aligns with Starlink's broader mission to democratize access to high-speed internet services, particularly in underserved and remote areas. Although the details of Musk's itinerary were meticulously planned, Starlink representatives in Indonesia remained unreachable for immediate confirmation of the visit. Therefore, the company has not yet responded to requests sent outside of US business hours. Nonetheless, the groundwork for Starlink's operations in Indonesia has been laid, with the company obtaining a permit to commercially offer internet services earlier this month. Communications Minister Budi Arie Setiadi stressed that Starlink's collaboration with local network service providers would facilitate Internet access in remote areas of Indonesia, bridging the digital divide. Chioma Kalu Follow us on:

