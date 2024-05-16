Special honor to visit President Erdoan – true leader, firmly defending Turkey's national interests





Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Thursday that it was a special honor to visit Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the true leader of the country, who firmly defends the national interests of Turkey and the Turkish people. It is a great honor for me to pay an official visit to a friendly country – Turkey, with which Georgia has very close cooperation and strategic partnership, and of course we are all very careful about this partnership, Kobakhidze said in a joint press release. During our briefing with Erdoan, we emphasized that the Turkish president's leadership was an example for all of us. The Georgian Prime Minister highlighted that he discussed bilateral and multilateral relations between the two countries with Erdoan and shared his views on important regional issues while reviewing prospects for future cooperation and European integration of the Georgia. He thanked the Turkish official for his excellent hospitality and stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum of holding the high-level meetings. The head of government said he had informed the Turkish president of the ongoing processes in Georgia. Georgia supports peaceful coexistence in the South Caucasus and always expresses its willingness to contribute to the promotion of peace and constructive cooperation in the region, the Prime Minister stressed, adding that he and the Turkish President welcomed the demarcation agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Against the backdrop of security challenges, the Prime Minister said he discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, which threatens the fundamental security of Europe and the Black Sea region, and highlighted the tireless efforts of the Turkey to facilitate the search for a possibility of dialogue between the parties.

