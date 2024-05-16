Russian Vladimir Putin meets his Chinese “old friend” Xi Jinping. What happened next ? Offers, concert and tea ceremony

Putin, who arrived in China on Thursday for a two-day state visit, spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for more than two hours. They signed up to 10 agreements, including the expansion of military exercises. They also discussed measures to deepen their strategic cooperation and partnership.

A lot happened on the first day of Putin's visit to China. Here's everything you need to know:

Xi Jinping welcomed Putin, saying: Dear President Putin, my old friend, we welcome your participation in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. »

Later, the two leaders held a key meeting THURSDAY. They concluded a sincere and cordial meeting covering many issues,” Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua News Agency. According to the report, they reviewed the successful experience” in developing China-China relations. Russians over the past 75 years.

They also had an in-depth exchange of views on relations and major international and regional issues of common interest. They further charted the path forward for China-Russia relations and cooperation in all fields,” Xinhua News reported.

Xi hailed Sino-Russian relations as conducive to peace”, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both parties committed to deepening their partnership and declared boundless friendship.”

Russians and Chinese are brothers forever”, Putin reportedly said. The Russian leader characterized relations between Moscow and Beijing by quoting a song from the 1940s. Speaking before a concert dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese partnership, Putin was quoted by TASS as saying: “…There is a famous song of that time, it was created 75 years ago, but it is often sung today: there is a quite famous phrase: “Russians and Chinese are brothers forever.”

“I am sure that we will continue to strengthen the fraternal spirit of the harmonious Russian-Chinese partnership,” the Russian president was quoted as saying.

“Political solution” to the war in Ukraine

After the meeting, China's Xi said he and Putin agreed on the need for a “political solution” to the Ukrainian conflict, the AFP news agency reported.

“China's position on this issue has always been clear,” Xi said in footage broadcast by Russian state television. This position includes “respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries”, as well as “respecting the reasonable security concerns of all parties”, the Chinese leader said. Moscow timetable as told.

Presidents Xi and Putin then met again in Zhongnanhai and had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine crisis. China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” a Chinese spokesperson said. said.

“Deepening” ties between Russia and China: 10 agreements signed

The two world leaders signed and issued a joint statement on “deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.”

TASS reported that the Russian and Chinese delegations signed 10 joint documents. This included the declaration on comprehensive partnership signed by Putin and Jinping. The rest of the documents were signed by other senior officials.

The joint statement announced plans to expanded joint military exercisesbut provided few details, the Guardian reported. “Moscow and Beijing will continue to strengthen trust and cooperation in the military field and expand the scale of joint exercises and military training,” the statement said. document bed.

The agreements included one on an initiative to develop the Bolshoi Ussuriysky Island, protocols on requirements for beef and other products exported to China, an agreement to create the Land of Big Cats cross-border reserve, a memorandum on holding a BRICS expert forum, agreements on media cooperation, information exchange and cooperation between professional associations, TASS reported.

“In addition, Russia and China also plan to increase mutual tourist flow to 2 million trips in 2024“, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said during a visit to China.

Russia and China also signed an agreement aimed at increasing level of investment cooperation and guarantee the protection of the rights and interests of investors, according to the joint statement cited by TASS.

Russian-Chinese relations constitute a “stabilizing force”

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin presented Russian-Chinese relations as a “stabilizing force in a chaotic world” during their meeting in Beijing, the AFP news agency reported.

At the meeting, Xi told Putin, whom he had previously described as an “old friend”, that Sino-Russian relations were “conducive to peace”. Putin, in turn, told Xi that relations between the two countries were “stabilizing factors in the international arena,” Moscow timetable reported.

“Relations between Russia and China are neither opportunistic nor directed against anyone,” Putin said, according to a Kremlin statement.

During the key meeting, a Chinese government spokesperson said the country was ready to work with Russia “to remain a good neighbor, a good friend and a good partner who trust each other.”

The two countries also “continue to consolidate the enduring friendship between the two peoples, jointly pursue respective national development and revitalization, and uphold global fairness and justice,” the spokesperson added.

A Chinese government spokesperson said in a statement job on

Russia-China vs. United States

X and Putin's joint statement mentioned the “new era” that proclaimed opposition to the United States on a host of security issues and a shared vision on everything from Taiwan to Ukraine to North Korea and Russia. cooperation on new peaceful nuclear technologies and finance. Reuters reported.

The statement particularly criticized the United States. “The United States continues to think in terms of the Cold War and is guided by the logic of bloc confrontation, placing the security of 'small groups' above regional security and stability, which creates a threat to the security of all countries in the region,” he added. » said a joint statement.

The United States must abandon this behavior,” he added, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Putin and Xi have reportedly accused the United States of planning to station missile systems around the world, posing a direct threat to the security of Russia and China.

Concert to celebrate 75 years of Sino-Russian relations

During Putin's two-day state visit to China, the Russian president and Xi attended the opening ceremony of the China-Russia Cultural Years and a concert celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Chinese President Xi said holding thematic years in the two countries is a fine tradition of China-Russia cultural exchanges. “This is also a unique feature and a high point in bilateral relations,” he said.

He went to say that the official launch of the China-Russia Cultural Years “will add new impetus to the lasting friendship between the two countries as well as the mutual understanding and affinity between the two peoples.”

The Chinese government spokesperson said that over the past 75 years, China and Russia have jointly found a new path for major countries and neighboring countries. treat each other with respect and pursue friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Tea ceremony

Xi and Putin held informal talks Thursday evening while sipping tea. According to ReutersInformal discussions between leaders and senior officials from both sides took place over tea and a dinner later on Thursday is expected to be key to the two-day trip.

A Chinese government spokesperson shared a photo of Xi and Putin at the tea ceremony.

View full image Russian Valdimir Putin and Chinese Xi Jinping during the tea ceremony on Thursday. (@SpokespersonCHN/X)



Published: May 16, 2024, 10:46 PM IST

