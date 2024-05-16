First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo Praises the Work of Artisans in North Sumatra





While, Karosatuklik.com – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo visited the exhibition stand of North Sumatra Handicrafts (North Sumatra) at the National Handicrafts Council (Dekranas) Expo 2024, which was held in Pamedan Mangkunegaran , SoloCity. During her visit, the First Lady was welcomed by Acting Chairman (Pj) of the National Regional Handicrafts Council of North Sumatra (Dekranasda) Dessy Hassanudin and Daily Vice Chairman of the Dekranasda of North Sumatra Dian Arief Trinugroho. The First Lady praised the work of artisans from North Sumatra, which was magnificent and unique. “Ms. Iriana advised us to continue offering training and involving artisans in study tours, so that their abilities continue to improve. “Thanks to this, the quality of the products produced will also be even better” , said Acting President of North Sumatra Dekranasda Dessy Hassanudin, Thursday (16/5/2024) Dessy added that she would carry out what the First Lady ordered. It will also create programs to increase the innovation and capabilities of artisans in North Sumatra. After accompanying the First Lady, Dessy also visited the stands in the district/city of North Sumatra. Like the stand of Medan City, Simalungun Regency and Batubara Regency. One of the stands visited by Iriana and her entourage was that of Medan products. Medan Cooperative Service staff Rahmatun Nazila said that Oase KIM members purchased a number of fabrics such as songkets, embroidery and bags. “Ms. Iriana purchased songket and bags, totaling approximately Rp. 2.5 million. The Oase ladies also purchased and repurchased several embroidered fabrics, bags and a number of fashion products. The best-selling ulos bags are typical of Medan. “Our sales totaled IDR 30 million,” Nazila explained. Meanwhile, Vice President of North Sumatra Daily Dekranasda Dian Arief Trinugroho said he was very happy that the First Lady could visit the North Sumatra booth. With this visit, the First Lady discovered the superiority of products from North Sumatra. We must be grateful that Ms. Iriana was able to visit the North Sumatra stand, especially since the First Lady was happy when she saw the products at the North Sumatra stand. “We were happy,” he said.

According to Dian, visitors were also very excited to see the North Sumatra exhibition stand, which displayed various craft products from North Sumatra. In addition, the products are good and made from the best selected ingredients. “I am sure that our products will be loved by visitors. In addition to being good products and good quality, our products also have strong characteristics, such as songket, ulos and other products,” said Dian Arief. It was also stated that although the quality is already good, the Dekranasda of North Sumatra will continue to provide programs to improve the quality of artisans, so that they will be more prosperous. “We continue to think about how to ensure that the artisans of North Sumatra live happily and prosperously and are able to pass on their skills to the next generation, so that the national heritage continues to be preserved,” said Dian Arief. (R1)

