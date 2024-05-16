This photo of Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington is all talk





Lekha shared this image. (courtesy of LekhaWashington)

New Delhi:

Imran Khan's girlfriend Lekha Washington shared a romantic photo of herself with Imran on her Instagram stories on Thursday. In the shared photo, Imran and Lekha can be seen locking eyes against a picturesque backdrop of a beach at night. The photo captures a silhouette version of the couple. Sharing the photo, Lekha didn't write any caption and she let the photo do the talking. Imran Khan admitted his relationship with Lekha in an interview with Vouge a few months ago. He also corrected the narrative that their relationship began after he split from ex-wife Avantika Malik.

Reflecting on his relationship with Lekha, Imran told Vogue: “Lekha and I became close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I split from Avantika and almost a year after she split from her partner, and not her husband as has been widely reported.” He added: “There is this story that Lekha is a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic. , but it also takes away my free will as an individual.”

Imran and Lekha attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding festivities in Udaipur and the reception in Mumbai. The couple who were rumored to be happily posing for photographers. They also featured together in Aamir's family members album. In a series of pictures shared by actor-director Danish Husain, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan can be seen dressed in their best fashionable outfits for the party. Lekha can be seen wearing a red dress while Imran dressed up. Sharing the pictures, Danish Husain wrote, “Lots of love to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare for this union. Love to all of us. #ShaadiMubarak.”

A few months ago, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan were spotted together at a party hosted by Monica Dogra and attended by actor Abhay Deol. Sharing the pictures, Abhay Deol wrote, “It was a fun and eclectic group! Orchestrated by maestro Monica Dogra #friends #aboutlastnight.” To this, Monica Dogra wrote: “Nights that give me life in Bombay”. Look at:

Of late, Imran Khan has been creating buzz for his presence on social media. He is known for films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, to name a few. Lekha has worked in Telugu and Tamil films.

