Israel, its friends and adversaries







Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) greet each other during a welcoming ceremony before their meeting at the presidential palace in Ankara on Monday. [Turkish President’s Press Office/EPA]

The recent press conference by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara highlighted another major difference separating the two countries: their stance on Israel. As both countries call for a ceasefire and an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Greece is behaving like a true friend and strategic partner of Israel, while Turkey is behaving like a country that, if not an outright enemy, is becoming a serious country. regional adversary of Israel. A few months ago, Mitsotakis said that sometimes friends need to tell their friends hard truths. Despite the differences between them which, of course, are not limited to Greece, since all European countries and even the United States are critical of the ongoing war in Gaza, the ties between Greece and Israel remain strong and the partnership continues unabated in all its areas. levels. Greek Prime Minister Calls Hamas a Terrorist Organization; the Turkish president, on the other hand, praised his role and welcomed Hamas officials to his country. In this context, Ankara's recent decision to suspend trade with Israel opens a window of opportunity for Greece to increase its commercial transactions with Israel through goods, services and all kinds of activities, as well only through Greek companies that produce or sell industrial products that will help the country. The Israeli economy and society respond to their needs. In the meantime, if the government means what it says about its plans to create a Greek Iron Dome air defense, working with Israel to that end is a no-brainer. It is obvious that Israel's international image has deteriorated considerably over the past few months and that the next day will by no means be easy. As a member of the European Union and NATO, and as a regional factor of stability, Greece has the potential and the intention to play its role and contribute to the gradual repair of the damage. As the case of humanitarian aid shows, Athens, like Nicosia, is considered trustworthy and reliable by everyone involved. When military operations in Gaza end, we hope that a lot of work will soon be needed on the regional structure. Greece's balanced position and close relations with Israel can prove extremely useful in this difficult context.

