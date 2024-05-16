Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan looks unrecognizable without hair dye or makeup in shocking video





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made headlines on Wednesday after being released on bail in a corruption case, but it was a video of him making the rounds on social media that became even bigger as he revealed the ex-cricketer's look without dye or makeup. -up.

The short clip shows Imran Khan sitting on a chair with two other people looking old and weak. The 71-year-old is absolutely unrecognizable in the video without his long, dyed black hair and makeup.

Khan is battling numerous cases in Pakistan after becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to be removed from office by a no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan's legal problems

Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are accused of receiving land worth billions of rupees as a bribe from a real estate tycoon in a corruption case of 190 million pounds.

Khan, who was arrested a few weeks ago in the case, had challenged his detention in the Islamabad High Court.

Background of the Al-Qadir Trust case:

The Al-Qadir Trust case involves a large sum, around 190 million pounds, or around Rs 50 billion, which the UK's National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan. They collected this money from a real estate tycoon in Pakistan.

When Khan was prime minister, instead of putting the money in the national bank, he let the real estate tycoon use it to pay a hefty fine of around Rs 450 billion that the Supreme Court had imposed ago a few years.

Apparently, the tycoon donated around 57 acres of land to a trust set up by Khan and Bushra Bibi to establish a university called Al-Qadir University in an area called Sohawa in Jhelum district of Punjab.

Khan has been incarcerated in a high-security prison called Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August last year.

