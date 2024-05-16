Lord Lipsey reviews Iain Dale's 'British General Election Campaigns 1830-2019'

Election Day, May 1955: Prime Minister Anthony Eden visits his constituency | Image by: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Impartiality may not be perfect, but the timing couldn't be better. This deep dive into 200 years of political history will prove to be a valuable tool for those seeking insight into the upcoming general election campaign.

The timing of the publication of this powerful volume could not be better. We have no idea when the elections will be held. Only Rishi Sunak is in a position to know, and even he may have decided not to decide for now. But it cannot wait beyond January 2025 and this book will be a valuable tool to understand it.

Best of all, by far, it brings together in one convenient place the essentials of the 50 general elections that have taken place since 1830 – dates, party leaders, turnout, vote shares and seats won. But the chapters on each individual election are a bit of a hodgepodge. Some honor the title of the book, which refers to the campaigns. Philip Norton's admirable account of the 1955 election—by no means the juiciest election of all time—does that. Other chapters, however, read like short stories of the periods between elections. What is added to the historical record is by no means clear.

Do election campaigns affect election results much? There are a few examples in this book that suggest this.

That means neither is the role of prominent conservative publisher and broadcaster Iain Dale. He is listed on the cover as the apparent author, but he only writes about one of the elections covered. His role as editor is only clearly stated in the inside jacket – and he fails at his job. Dale being Dale, it gives a bluish tint to the list of authors although, to be fair, the average impartiality is admirable. But especially for more recent elections, bias creeps in. Thus, the choice of Michael McManus, Ted Heath's acolyte and biographer, to write about the October 1974 election is inexcusable – especially when he largely uses his chapter to promote the tragedies he experienced. written on the subject.

The glaring gaps left by this book would probably require an entirely different volume. Over the nearly 200 years it covers, great transformations have taken place in elections and in electoral campaigns. The rotten towns disappeared thanks to the donations of various aristocrats. Universal suffrage came, including the vote for women. The campaign was transformed first by radio; then by television; and now through social networks. If you believe any of what you read, the upcoming election could be determined by Chinese or Russian messaging (that is, if you think the British electorate are a bunch of fools). There is no doubt that democracy as a whole is strengthened – although, judging by the downward trend in voter turnout, skepticism might be warranted.

A question that needs to be analyzed systemically is: do election campaigns affect election results much? There are a few examples in this book that suggest this. Theresa May's impasse on social protection in 2017 is a good example. However, opinion polls that claim to measure changes over the course of campaigns generally do not, because each party's margin of error in each poll dwarfs the changes in advance. So how do you know if all storm and stress does it really count?

To declare my own bias, I was part of the team that ran Jim Callaghan's campaign in 1979. Our efforts were powerful. Their results? Not really.

Lord Lipsey is a Labor peer

British general election campaigns 1830–2019

By: Iain Dale

Editor: Bites back

