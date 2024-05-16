Imran Khan appears before Pakistan's highest court via video link; the hearing ends without him speaking





Islamabad, May 16: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appeared before the Supreme Court via video link in a case regarding changes to anti-corruption laws, but was unable to speak as petitioner on this matter. Leaked image of the 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder, showing him attending the court hearing, has prompted the Supreme Court administration to launch a probe to find out the source of the leak, The News International reported citing sources. Khan's appearance via video link came after Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday while hearing a government appeal against rolling back some changes in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws by the previous government, had ordered the authorities. to virtually present Khan for his statement. Khan had challenged changes to NAB laws and the top court in September last year accepted his plea, which reopened dozens of cases of alleged corruption against some top politicians, including arch-rival of Khan, the Pakistan Muslim League. Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif. A larger five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi heard the case. During the hearing, senior advocate Khawaja Haris, who had earlier represented Imran Khan in the first round of litigation, appeared before the court for legal assistance while Makhdoom Ali Khan was present on behalf of the federal government, Dawn.com reported. SC, noting that the bench was not available next week, adjourned the hearing indefinitely, it said. Khan appeared as a petitioner via video link in the case, but the hearing was not broadcast live unlike the current practice, which was in vogue since the apex judge initiated it last year after becoming chief justice. Even the earlier proceedings of the case were televised live by the SC, but not the hearing on Thursday. As a result, Khan's supporters were unable to see him live for the first time since his arrest in August last year. According to Dawn.com, speaking with reporters Outside the Supreme Court, PTI Senator Ali Zafar said, the matter is in its very early stages and added that it was the jurisdiction of the judges whether or not Khan's statement was broadcast live. However, his party shared the image of the purported video call on a laptop screen showing Khan sitting in the electronic courtroom wearing a light blue shirt. News International cited sources to report that SC authorities have launched investigations to determine how the image was leaked and added that police would take action against anyone. is involved in this case because it was done in violation of courtroom rules. Directions have been issued to review CCTV footage and identify the person who captured the image. After that, the image size of the video link was minimized, he said. Khan's party said in a statement that there was no live broadcast from the apex court, with the registrar maintaining that it was the prerogative of the judiciary to decide. fairness and openness (and) transparency can only be guaranteed by public visibility of the debates. The refusal to broadcast the procedures promotes injustice and non-transparency and must be condemned. CJ unilaterally changed the process and discredited his own decision that brought him fame shortly after taking office, according to the statement. Khan was charged in several cases, including encryption and illegal marriage, and remained imprisoned even though he was granted bail. in other cases. He was arrested in August last year and since then he has been incarcerated, first in Attock Jai jail and now in Adiala jail and out of sight. His court appearance comes a day after two courts granted him relief in separate cases, including the Al-Qadir Trust case. A division high court headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri granted him bail in the Rs60 billion case, while judicial magistrate Suhaib Bilal Ranjha also acquitted him in a case registered against him at Khanna police station in connection with the Azadi March 2022. Despite the relief, his party showed apprehensions over the ban on visitors in Adiala jail, saying the move was aimed at to keep Khan away from the proceedings of the apex court. A three-member bench of the apex court in September 2023 had approved Khan's petition challenging amendments made to the country's accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government. (PTI)

