China's Xi Jinping rolls out the red carpet for his close friend Putin





Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged Thursday to deepen their strategic partnership in Beijing, clearly demonstrating their growing alignment as Moscow's troops advance in Ukraine. Putin, whose delegation includes top defense and security officials, was greeted earlier by Xi at Beijing's Great Hall of the People with full military regalia, heralding the start of the two-day state visit of Russian president. A wide-ranging joint statement issued by the two leaders outlined their countries' alignment on a host of issues, including energy, trade, security and geopolitics, with specific references to Ukraine, Taiwan and the conflict in the Middle East. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing last October. (Sergei Guneyev/AP via CNN Newsource) The visit, Putin's first symbolic foray abroad since the start of his new term as Russian president last week, is the latest sign of tightening relations as the two countries move closer together in the face of strong friction with Russia. 'West. The statement proclaimed that Sino-Russian relations have withstood “the test of rapid changes in the world, demonstrating their strength and stability, and are experiencing the best period in their history”, with the two leaders calling each other “priority partners “. Giant wall of water triggered by a unique weapon Putin, whose country's economy has increasingly depended on China since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, praised the two countries' “practical cooperation” during his meetings with Xi, highlighting their record bilateral trade l last year, while emphasizing the importance of strengthening the energy, industrial, and agricultural cooperation sectors, according to Russian state media Tass. Their meeting is the fourth time Putin and Xi have spoken face to face since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine weeks after the two men declared a “no holds barred” partnership on the sidelines of the Olympic Games in Beijing winter. This week's state visit comes amid growing international concern over the direction of the war in Ukraine, delays in aid to kyiv and as Russia's economy and defense complex do not appear to be subject to Western sanctions, a situation that U.S. officials say is linked to Chinese support, which Beijing denies. Putin said he and Xi would discuss the war in Ukraine in informal talks later Thursday evening, which are expected to include Russia's new Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and his predecessor Sergei Shoigu, now secretary of the Russian Security Council. Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of Russia's military-industrial complex in Moscow on May 15, a day before his arrival in Beijing. (Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/Sputnik/Reuters/File via CNN) Growing international pressure on Ukraine Putin's red carpet welcome in Beijing comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced through his office that he would end all future international visits, as his troops defend against a surprise Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, in the northeast of his country. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kyiv earlier this week to reaffirm the Biden administration's support for Ukraine after months of congressional delays in approving U.S. military aid to the troubled country. Blinken pledged $2.5 billion in foreign military funding and said much-needed munitions and weapons were being delivered to the front lines. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced through his office that he would end all future international visits (Getty) Pressure has also increased on Xi, from the United States and Europe, to ensure that China's soaring exports to Russia since the start of the war do not support the effort war of the Kremlin. In recent weeks, White House officials have confronted Beijing over what they see as substantial support for Russia's defense industrial base in the form of goods such as machine tools, drone engines and turbojets and microelectronics exported from China. Beijing criticized the United States, accusing it of making “baseless accusations” about “normal trade and economic exchanges” between China and Russia. Beijing has never condemned the Russian invasion, but rather claims neutrality in the conflict and has issued a vaguely articulated 12-point position on its resolution. On the eve of a planned peace conference in Switzerland next month, Xi called for peace talks that take into account the positions of both sides. Regarding Ukraine, Russia said in a joint statement on Thursday that it welcomed China's willingness “to play a constructive role” in the political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict and that “it is necessary to eliminate its root causes and to adhere to the principle of the indivisibility of security”, apparently alluding to their shared view that NATO is responsible for the conflict in Ukraine. “China hopes for peace and stability in Europe soon and continues to play a constructive role,” Xi said.

