Congress wanted to spend 15% of its budget on Muslims: PM Modi | News from India





NASHIK/KALYAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday Congress had drawn up a plan to devote 15% of the Union budget exclusively to Muslims when he was in power and said he now planned to pursue the same “agenda” to “appease his vote bank” and split it into a “Muslim budget” and a “Muslim budget”. Hindu budget”.

“At that time, the Congress wanted the entire budget of the country to be spent only on Muslims,” Modi said, adding that the Manmohan Singh-led government later had to shelve the project after strong opposition from him as leader of Gujarat. minister and BJP.

“Lekin ab ye saare purane agenda lagu karne pe tule hain (But now they are determined to reintroduce their old agendas),” he said at a rally in Pimpalgaon Baswant.

“If Congress is elected, it will make two budgets on the basis of religion. I will not allow the budget to be divided into 'Hindu budget' and 'Muslim budget' and I will not allow quotas based on religion.” , did he declare. Kalyan at another rally.

Exposing only the Cong attempt to divide the country on the basis of religion: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi, who was accused by his rivals of polarizing rhetoric during the LS election campaign, went on the offensive, saying it wasn't him who was doing it, but it was was the divisive Congress.

He said he was being accused by their (Congress) ecosystem of tackling Hindu-Muslim issues, but he was only exposing Congress's attempts to divide the country on the basis of religion.

Shouldn't I exhibit their creations? Should I think about my image and not talk about it at all? I will not allow my country to be divided like this. Are not all Hindustanis one? he said. He added: “They had to create a nation in the name of religion and that is what they did. Congress was helpless and gave it away. Now you will say Hindu budget, Muslim budget. Can this country have a separate budget for Hindus and Muslims?

Modi said the Congress had shown the green flag to distribution of money based on religion and had even asked state governments to earmark 15 per cent of their budget only for members of a minority community. You can imagine how dangerous it is to cut the budget into pieces like this. And you know, minority communities are their beloved vote bank for Congress (you can imagine how dangerous it is to think about dividing the budget this way. For Congress, there is only one community minority which is his beloved vote bank), Modi said.

Describing Uddhav Thackerays' Shiv Sena UBT as Nakli Sena again, he said that he had joined the Congress and was silent on all these things as well as Congress's pure word towards Pakistan and terrorists. He challenged Sena UBT to get Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) of Congress to utter five positive sentences about Veer Savarkar. Modi said the Nakli Sena would merge with the Congress after the LS poll results and cease to exist.

He also accused Rahul of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, indirectly referring to a clip in which the Congress MP was presented with a bust of Shivaji on a dais at a recent election rally.

The Prime Minister also told Kalyan that he had prepared a plan of work to be done in the first 100 days after the formation of his government and appealed to the youth to send him innovative suggestions on the work to be done so that he can make it a goal. of the first 125 days instead of 100 and could work on their suggestions for 25 days separately.

Modi reiterated that the Congress was considering giving Muslims the quota meant for SCs, STs and economically weaker sections. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar never intended to have reservations on religious grounds, he said.

Modi claimed that the Congress would lose the LS elections in such a way that it would be difficult to even get the title of main opposition party.

