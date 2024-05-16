Smotrich: customs duties on imports, a Zionist solution for Erdogan – Israel News





Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced Thursday that Israel would abolish its free trade agreement with Turkey and impose a 100% tariff on imports from Turkey in retaliation for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to suspend exports to Israel. Smotrich submitted the plan for cabinet approval, including the abolition of the Israel-Turkey free trade agreement, signed in 1996. The FTA was expanded in 2000 to include all industrial products, abolishing all duties and taxes related to their importation from Turkey. In 2007, the FTA was further expanded to cover a significant amount of agricultural products, including eggs, live plants, vegetables, dried tomatoes, coffee concentrates, various juices (orange, lemon, apple), beer, several types of nuts and dried figs and apricots. The FTA reduced their tariffs to 0%. The recent abolition of this agreement means that previous customs duty rates will be reimposed and a new rate of 100% will be added. Smotrich said the tariffs would remain in effect as long as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains in power. Recep Tayyip Erdogan (credit: REUTERS) Increase the diversity of imports Furthermore, the Minister of Economy, Foreign Affairs and Finance should take necessary steps to diversify Israeli imports away from Turkish products and create alternative import sources in order to reduce Israel's dependence on with regard to the Turkish economy. The plan explains that diversification may cause disruption in the short term but should, in the long term, reduce costs and help alleviate future supply issues due to geopolitical events. The move is also expected to help improve Israeli industrial resilience and competitiveness in global markets. The Israel Manufacturers Association, which claims to represent 1,800 members responsible for more than 90 percent of Israeli industrial production, has pushed manufacturers to seek alternative imports from China, Eastern Europe, from Greece, Germany, Cyprus and Taiwan. “Increasing tariffs on imports from Turkey is an appropriate Zionist response to Erdogan,” Smotrich said. “His announcement to stop imports to Israel constitutes a declaration of economic boycott and a serious violation of international trade agreements to which Turkey is committed.” “For too many years, the State of Israel has fought against Erdogan’s anti-Semitism. Not on my side!” “If, at the end of Erdogan's term, Turkish citizens elect a sane leader who does not hate Israel, it will be possible to return to the trade agreement with Turkey.”

