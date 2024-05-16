Narendra Modi interviews Israeli bombing in Gaza on Muslim issues





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday he had sent an envoy to Israel amid its war with the militant group Hamas to try to stop bombing in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramazan. In an interview with India Today, Prime Minister Modi revealed how he asked an envoy to convey to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry out bombings in Gaza during Ramazan. “It was the month of Ramzan. So I sent my special envoy to Israel and asked him to convey and explain to the Prime Minister (Netanyahu) that at least there should be no bombing in Gaza during Ramzan ” said Prime Minister Modi. ALSO READ | PM Modi rejects NCP claims Sena being hijacked by BJP, says 'Balasaheb's descendants should be…' “They (Israel) made every effort to follow him, but in the end there was a fight for two or three days. Here you continue to corner me on the Muslim issue, but I don't have any not spoken,” he said. Prime Minister Modi said other countries had also tried to stop the war between Israel and Hamas and added that they may have also achieved results. “I tried too,” he added. He also said that there was a fashion that if a leader visits Israel, a visit to Palestine is essential. But, he added, he refused to do so. On the issue of the 'infiltration' remark he made in Rajasthan, PM Modi said he never indulged in Hindu-Muslim politics. “I have never done Hindu-Muslim (politics) and I never will. But if I say that triple talaq is wrong, then I am (labeled) “anti-Muslim”. If I am labeled like this, it is their (the critics’) constraint, not mine,” he said. At a public rally in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi denounced the Congress party, saying its aim was to confiscate people's gold and property and distribute them to infiltrators and those with more wealth. children. However, Prime Minister Modi said that this attack was not against minorities, but rather “targeted political parties which are destroying the secularism of India, which are pursuing a policy of appeasement, destroying the spirit of the Constitution.” “You see the whole debate, on our side, we haven't done 'Hindu-Muslim' anywhere. We are explaining its (Congress) manifesto to the people. I explain to Muslims that they (Congress) have been ridiculing you for 75 years. » Added PM Modi.

