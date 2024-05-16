Priority partners: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin attack US-Russia show of solidarity

The United States continues to think in terms of the Cold War and is guided by the logic of confrontation between blocs, placing the security of small groups above regional security and stability, which creates a threat to the security of all countries in the region. The United States must abandon this behavior, the statement said.

The world is multipolar and resources and opportunities must be redistributed in favor of emerging markets and developing countries.

As independent forces in the process of building a multipolar world, China and Russia will fully exploit the potential of their relations, promote the realization of a multipolar world and the democratization of international relations in a fair and orderly manner. , and will join forces to build a multipolar world. a just and rational multipolar world.

They described relations between the two nations as having transcended the military-political alliance model of the Cold War era and as being at the best level in history.

Making a strong show of solidarity between the world's two largest non-Western powers, Xi and Putin said China and Russia are determined to defend their legitimate rights and interests and resist any attempts to hinder the normal development of bilateral relations, to interfere in internal affairs. affairs of the two States, or limit the economic, technological or foreign policy potential between the two countries.

They found common ground on fundamental interests, with China strongly condemning the March 22 terrorist attack at a Moscow concert hall and supporting Russia's efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

In return, Moscow reaffirmed its recognition that Taiwan is an integral part of China, opposes Taiwan independence in any form, and strongly supports China's actions to protect its own sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as unify the country.

In total, the statement had more than 12,000 Chinese characters.

The statement was made just before Russia invaded Ukraine and China has since been under pressure from the United States and its European allies to help rein in Putin and end the war.

The pressure was applied as recently as last week when French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Xi at a meeting in Paris not to sell arms to Russia and to control the flow of dual-use goods to the Russian army. According to Macron, Xi agreed.

There are other worrying signs for Moscow.

Chinese shipments to Russia slowed for the first time in two years, falling nearly 16 percent year-on-year in March and 13.5 percent in April, amid threats of secondary U.S. sanctions on banks and Chinese companies contributing to the Russian war effort.

Addressing the war, the two countries agreed on Thursday to gradually resolve the Ukraine crisis, but they also stressed that each country's interests and security concerns must be taken into account.

China has supported the Russian side's efforts to ensure national security and stability, development and prosperity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposed any external interference in Russia's internal affairs.

At the same time, Russia recognized China's objective and impartial position on the Ukrainian issue.

More generally, the two countries reaffirmed their joint efforts to strengthen political, military, commercial and Arctic ties.

They agreed to work closely to overcome external challenges and adverse factors, improve the efficiency of cooperation between the two sides, and achieve high-quality and stable development of cooperation.

This declaration ends a day which began with a warm welcome given to the Russian leader.

After landing in Beijing at 4 a.m., Putin was greeted at the airport by State Councilor Shen Yiqin and a military honor guard, and his motorcade was escorted by as many as 21 security motorcycles.

Before heading to the Great Hall of the People for his talks, Putin was welcomed with great fanfare.

A military band played Midnight in Moscow, perhaps the best-known Soviet Russian song in China, while the two leaders reviewed a military honor guard.

In addition to filling his new cabinet with officials experienced in working with China, Putin also brought with him a high-level delegation to Beijing, including new Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Yury Ushakov, an assistant. to Putin in charge of foreign policy. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina were also part of the delegation.

Xi, meanwhile, was joined by two other members of the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, Cai Qi, his chief of staff, and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Vice Premier He Lifeng, in charge of the financial system, and Zhang Guoqing, another vice premier who oversees the country's manufacturing sector, also attended the small circle meeting with Putin.