Politics
Priority partners: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin attack US-Russia show of solidarity
The United States continues to think in terms of the Cold War and is guided by the logic of confrontation between blocs, placing the security of small groups above regional security and stability, which creates a threat to the security of all countries in the region. The United States must abandon this behavior, the statement said.
The world is multipolar and resources and opportunities must be redistributed in favor of emerging markets and developing countries.
As independent forces in the process of building a multipolar world, China and Russia will fully exploit the potential of their relations, promote the realization of a multipolar world and the democratization of international relations in a fair and orderly manner. , and will join forces to build a multipolar world. a just and rational multipolar world.
They described relations between the two nations as having transcended the military-political alliance model of the Cold War era and as being at the best level in history.
Making a strong show of solidarity between the world's two largest non-Western powers, Xi and Putin said China and Russia are determined to defend their legitimate rights and interests and resist any attempts to hinder the normal development of bilateral relations, to interfere in internal affairs. affairs of the two States, or limit the economic, technological or foreign policy potential between the two countries.
In total, the statement had more than 12,000 Chinese characters.
There are other worrying signs for Moscow.
Chinese shipments to Russia slowed for the first time in two years, falling nearly 16 percent year-on-year in March and 13.5 percent in April, amid threats of secondary U.S. sanctions on banks and Chinese companies contributing to the Russian war effort.
Addressing the war, the two countries agreed on Thursday to gradually resolve the Ukraine crisis, but they also stressed that each country's interests and security concerns must be taken into account.
China has supported the Russian side's efforts to ensure national security and stability, development and prosperity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposed any external interference in Russia's internal affairs.
At the same time, Russia recognized China's objective and impartial position on the Ukrainian issue.
More generally, the two countries reaffirmed their joint efforts to strengthen political, military, commercial and Arctic ties.
They agreed to work closely to overcome external challenges and adverse factors, improve the efficiency of cooperation between the two sides, and achieve high-quality and stable development of cooperation.
This declaration ends a day which began with a warm welcome given to the Russian leader.
After landing in Beijing at 4 a.m., Putin was greeted at the airport by State Councilor Shen Yiqin and a military honor guard, and his motorcade was escorted by as many as 21 security motorcycles.
Before heading to the Great Hall of the People for his talks, Putin was welcomed with great fanfare.
A military band played Midnight in Moscow, perhaps the best-known Soviet Russian song in China, while the two leaders reviewed a military honor guard.
In addition to filling his new cabinet with officials experienced in working with China, Putin also brought with him a high-level delegation to Beijing, including new Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Yury Ushakov, an assistant. to Putin in charge of foreign policy. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina were also part of the delegation.
Xi, meanwhile, was joined by two other members of the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, Cai Qi, his chief of staff, and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Vice Premier He Lifeng, in charge of the financial system, and Zhang Guoqing, another vice premier who oversees the country's manufacturing sector, also attended the small circle meeting with Putin.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3262973/priority-partners-xi-jinping-and-vladimir-putin-hit-out-us-china-russia-show-solidarity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Priority partners: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin attack US-Russia show of solidarity
- Narendra Modi interviews Israeli bombing in Gaza on Muslim issues
- Comedians from 'Comedy Central' and 'Last Comic Standing' arrive at the Vail Comedy Festival
- Football ranks No. 25 in the preseason hero sports survey
- Preview: Men's National Invitational Golf Tournament
- Minecraft 15th Anniversary Easter Egg Now Available in Google Search
- Robert Fico shooting: Suspect charged with attempted assassination of Slovakian leader
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Abstract | The Portland Timbers beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2
- Biden Claims Executive Privilege Over Hur Audio Files Ahead of House Contempt Proceedings Against Garland | Politics: your voice, your vote
- Hollywood Taps Vancouver Island Castle for Another Movie Shoot
- Students shaping the future of national security