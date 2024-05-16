



Indonesia has become the latest electoral battleground for Beijing's growing economic influence, as the opposition warns that pro-Chinese policies are saddling the mineral-rich archipelago with bad debts as it is sold off. in turn to foreign interests. Trade ties with China, a major trading partner, have been thrust into the spotlight by former general Prabowo Subianto, who challenges Indonesian leader Joko Widodo on Wednesday for president of Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Trailing by double digits in the polls, Subianto has leaned into a fiery nationalist stance and pledged to reevaluate Chinese investments, even as Jakarta courts huge contracts under the Belt and Road Initiative. (BRI) of Beijing, amounting to 1,000 billion dollars. “All (BRI) initiatives should be reviewed,” Irawan Ronodipuro, director of foreign affairs for Subianto’s campaign, told AFP. “Blindly adopting these projects can compromise the national interest.” The refusal of the global Chinese project has proven effective elsewhere in Asia, notably in Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Malaysia, while the brands' desire for infrastructure aimed at connecting Asia, Europe and Africa is being used to stoke fears of an erosion of sovereignty. “China's growing economic power has become a key electoral issue in many Asian countries… with opposition politicians winning elections after criticizing the 'pro-China' policies of outgoing presidents,” he said. said Deasy Simandjuntak, a visiting Indonesian researcher at the Singapore-based university. Institute for Southeast Asian Studies, told AFP. – Ports and power plants – Since coming to power in 2014, Widodo has pushed Chinese investment to fund his own multibillion-dollar campaign to build much-needed roads, airports and other infrastructure across the sprawling archipelago of more than 17,000 islands. Last year, China and Indonesia signed contracts worth $23 billion under the Belt and Road Initiative, including two hydropower plants on the island of Borneo and a power plant on the tourist destination of Bali. Indonesia has since said it will offer projects worth $91 billion – ranging from ports to power plants – to Chinese investors at the Beijing summit in late April, just after the election. Chinese companies are already involved in several other projects, including an industrial park on the island of Sulawesi and a $6.0 billion high-speed railway between the capital Jakarta and the mountainous city of Bandung – which Subianto has promised to look into it. Both projects have fueled fears of an influx of Chinese workers and Indonesia's unsustainable debt load. Perceptions about Chinese encroachment have particular resonance in the country of 260 million people, as resentment persists over the success of some Chinese Indonesian billionaires who control large swaths of the economy. The ethnic minority has suffered a long history of discrimination, including being targeted in the anti-communist purges of the mid-1960s. “Chinese capital is associated with communism and that is threatening,” said Trissia Wijaya, an expert on communism. East Asian political economy at Murdoch University in Australia. “It’s very ingrained in the Indonesian mentality,” she added. – 'Indonesia first' – However, the debate over Widodo's so-called pivot to China was full of misleading claims, Wijaya said, with a wave of fake news online stoking anti-Beijing sentiment . “Most Chinese investments in Indonesia are in industry, such as mining,” she told AFP, adding that there were few strategic or sensitive assets. The deals mainly involve private sector companies and provide much-needed capital to build industrial processing plants like the one in Sulawesi, the Indonesian academic added. Analysts said it was too early to know whether Subianto would adopt purely anti-China policies if he took office, but there are signs that investors are nervous about his plans for the economy. “His rhetoric is so extreme that I think he should act on it at least in part,” said Kevin O'Rourke, a political risk analyst based in Indonesia. “There would be a lot of nervousness among foreign investors.” Subianto, 67, is a supporter of “intelligent nationalism” which, inspired by the nationalist policies of US President Donald Trump, would give “priority to Indonesia”, retorted his foreign affairs director, Ronodipuro. “But that doesn’t mean we’re going to start imposing restrictions on trade and investment,” he added. Before the election, Widodo polished his own nationalist credentials, including regaining control of the giant Grasberg gold and copper mine from US operator Freeport-McMoRan. It also boasts a relatively strong economic record, with inflation at historic lows and a collapse of the rupee currency after its lowest level in 2018. Annual growth hovers around 5.0 percent, although t is still well below Widodo's 2014 election pledge to reach 7 percent per year. While the former furniture exporter, better known as Jokowi, has faced criticism that costly infrastructure projects have done little to help the poor, some voters appear to see tangible benefits. “The president's work is real, we have seen it,” said Untung Sri Rejeki, a 53-year-old housewife from Central Java. “There is development everywhere.” A supporter of outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo waves a flag at his portrait during a campaign rally in Jakarta Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto waves to his supporters during a campaign rally in Surabaya An Indonesian woman living in Malaysia shows her tattooed finger after choosing her in a foreign poll in their embassy before the general elections on April 17

