Erdogan uses Hamas to improve his image tarnished by his trade relations with Israel

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan got an importantsurprise during the local elections of March 31, his party having experienced a historic setback by arriving in second place for the first time in its history. Surveys carried out to analyzeErdogA The election failure was attributed to continued economic challenges and continued trade relations between Turkey and Israel.

After the March 31 elections, the Erdogan government, in a series of measures, first introduced certain restrictions onTurkeytrade with Israel. Then, on May 3, she announced the complete cessation of trade between the two countries.

After the local elections, Erdogan also made his support for Hamas more visible and intensified. His recent reception of Hamas leaders in Istanbul on April 27, coupled with unprecedented support for the jihadist group, highlighted Turkeysdecision to improve relations with an organization known to carry out acts of terror against civilians.This movement, marked byAsignificant reference to Turkish historyby Erdogansignals a new alarming change inTurkeysapproach to foreign policy.

Erdogancharacterization of Hamas as a resistance fighter, comparing it to Kuvay-i Milliye (TurkeysNational Forces), an irregular militia crucial inTurkeysThe war of independence which followed the First World War markedan importantrotating. This comparison not only legitimizes Hamas in the broader Turkish public sphere, but also opens the door to increased support for the jihadist group from Turkish government agencies and affiliated organizations.

In a speech to party lawmakers on May 15, Erdogan stressed Turkeysupport for Hamas, stating:“Critics, both domestic and foreign, do not hesitate to criticize us for our support for Hamas. However, let me clarify:from Israel the aggression in Gaza will not stop and neither will Ramallah find security.

“If this aggressive and terrorizing Stateis not stoppedit will inevitably turn its gaze towards Anatolia, fueled by its illusions of'promised lands.'from Israel The attacks in Gaza not only target Palestinians but also pose a threat to us. Hamas, based in Gaza, serves as Anatolia's first line of defense. Are we blind to this reality? Have we lost our ability to understand? Some were concerned when I compared Hamas to Kuvay-i Milliye. Why did this comparison destabilize them?

Pro-Erdogan media influencers frequently cite Hamas's close relationship with Erdogan, particularly with the Islamist base. They often post content suggesting that if trade relations between Turkey and Israel were truly problematic, Hamas would have reacted first.

Erdogan's team has also stepped up its public relations efforts among the Muslim community. For example, Erdogan's propagandist in the Islamic world, the International Union of Muslim Ulemas (IUMS), expressed approval of Erdogan's refusal to label Hamas a “terrorist” organization, instead describing it as a ” resistance movement defending its occupied lands.” .”

In a written statement reported by Turkeys Official Anadolu News Agency, IUMS stressed Erdoganrejection of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakosby Mitsotakisqualification of Hamas as a terrorist group.ErdoganThis position, considering Hamas as a movement resisting the occupation, was welcomed by the organization.

The IUMS also welcomedErdoganremarks on the subject, stating:“This speech represents a victory for the oppressed, a battle against the oppressors, a triumph forGods allies and a fight against the enemies of God. He comforted the hearts of the oppressed around the world, reaffirming that Turkey stands with them and has not changed its orientation or allegiance..”

The statement welcomedErdogan“strong statements and an honorable position,»noting that he has won the prayers and support of Muslim scholars and the Islamic community. He also drew parallels between Erdogan position on Palestinian lands and the approach of the Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II, who refused to sell land to the first Jewish settlers.

IUMS, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and designated as a terrorist organization by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2018, benefits from political protection, diplomatic support and financial aid from Turkey and Qatar.

Many Hamas figures, including some senior leaders, reside and operate in Turkey with the protection and support of the Erdogan government. The Turkish intelligence agency MIT provided protective information to some Hamas leaders and played a role in establishing the Hamas leadership headquarters in Istanbul.

Although some Hamas front companies have been sanctioned by the United States, they continue to conduct their business activities and have unhindered access to the Turkish financial and banking system. Additionally, some Hamas officials changed their names after acquiring Turkish nationality in order to conceal their identity.