Previous Congress regimes wanted to allocate 15% of Union Budget for minorities, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated at a public meeting in support of Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Dindori seat Bharati Pravin Pawar and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate ), Hemant Godse, for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dindori, Nashik, on May 15. | Photo credit: ANI

On May 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the erstwhile Congress-led UPA regime of wanting to allocate 15% of the Union Budget to minorities, while pledging not to allow division of the budget nor to grant reservations in employment and education on the basis of religion. Addressing an election rally at Nashik's Pimpalgaon, Mr. Modi said dividing the budget along religious lines was dangerous, while accusing the Congress of being biased in favor of the minority community. Congress estimates that 15% of the government budget should be allocated exclusively to minorities, primarily based on religion. Many years ago, Congress approved this idea of ​​budget allocation based on religion. It was a destructive idea. He uses the minority community only as a vote bank. During my tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had proposed to spend 15% of the budget exclusively for Muslims. I was vehemently opposed to it, he said, noting that Congress was determined to revive old programs. Ahead of the phase-5 Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 20, Mr. Modi was addressing the rally in support of Mahayuti candidates. Union Minister Bharati Pawar (BJP) contesting in Dindori and Hemant Godse (Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde) contesting. the Nashik Lok Sabha seat. He also addressed a rally in Kalyan in support of CM Shindes' son Shrikant Shinde, the Mahayutis candidate for the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat and Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena led by Shinde), the candidate for the constituency of Thane Lok Sabha. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was against religious reservations, but the Congress is adamant on removing SC/ST/OBC and poor people's reservations and giving them to Muslims. They are even considering confiscating your assets to appease their vote bank. The Modi government will never allow budgetary allocation based on religion or reservations; Modi is the guardian of the rights of the deprived, Mr. Modi said. Asserting that the country was not safe during the previous Congress-led regimes, the Prime Minister said: During the Congress tenure, the country was not safe. Markets, cinemas, hotels, restaurants, train stations, nothing was secure. Ten years ago, bombs exploded almost every day. Terrorist threats were endemic, border firing was frequent and Naxal attacks hit several states. And what did the Congress government do? They called on Pakistan for peace, thereby damaging India's reputation. After 2014, the country witnessed surgical strikes and airstrikes, PM Modi said, noting: Pakistan has stopped openly threatening us with nuclear attacks. Pakistan openly admits to committing terrorist attacks, but Congress and the INDI Alliance give them a clean chit. Lashing out at the Indian alliance in general and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in particular, PM Modi said the BJP will win with a significant victory while the Congress will fail to even get enough of seats to remain the main opposition. in the country. The fake Shiv Sena and the fake NCP [alluding to Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Sharad Pawars parties] will be merged into Congress and will lose their identity. They believe that by merging the smaller parties in the Congress, the INDI bloc will at least be able to form a formal opposition in the Lok Sabha. The people of Maharashtra decided to punish them by rejecting them, he said. Mr. Modi recalled the words of Uddhav's father, the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, who had spoken of disbanding the Shiv Sena on the day he felt it had transformed into a Congress party. This fake Shiv Sena has shattered all the dreams of Balasaheb Thackeray who had envisaged the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the abolition of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. While these dreams have come true, the fake Shiv Sena is showing its disdain. Like Congress, they rejected the invitation to the dedication of temples. Their sinful partnership was exposed to the entire state of Maharashtra, Mr. Modi said.

