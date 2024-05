Former chancellor to chair The Very Group

Retail appointment Former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed non-executive chairman of The Very Group. Conservative politician Zahawi, who will step down as MP for Stratford-on-Avon at the next general election – which takes place this year – founded YouGov and held various ministerial posts under prime ministers Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. from 2018 to 2023. Zahawi will replace current chairman Aidan Barclay, who took on the role of interim Barclay family representative in February 2024 following the resignation of Dirk Van den Berghe at the end of his contract. The Very Group, which operates digital retailers Very and Littlewoods, said Zahawi would work closely with the current directors and management team to achieve continued sales and profit growth, as well as exploration expansion of activity into new areas. Additionally, he will work with shareholders on strategic options for the company and the optimal capital structure to achieve its growth ambitions. This may involve new investments in stocks in the short or medium term. Former Intuit UK boss to drive growth at GoCardless During his tenure at digital polling and market research specialist YouGov, which capitalized on advances in data analytics and the Internet to develop its online survey methodology, the company grew globally, establishing itself in the Middle East and the United States, and joined the London group. Sotck exchange. Zahawi was born in Baghdad in Iraq, from where he and his family fled Saddam Hussein's regime for the United Kingdom when he was 11. He was educated at Kings College School in west London and has a degree in chemical engineering from University College London. I am delighted to welcome Nadhim to the board of directors of The Very Group, said Aidan Barclay. With a proven track record of digital growth and innovation and well respected in the UK and global markets, he is ideally placed to lead our Board as the business enters its next stage of strategic development and growth. Zahawi added: I am honored to have been invited to join the board of directors and become Chairman of The Very Group. As one of the UK's largest digital retailers and flexible payments providers, the company has an important role to play in helping families get more out of life. With a heritage spanning over 100 years, Very has unrivaled knowledge and understanding of its customer, demonstrating resilience even in the face of challenging conditions. I would like to thank Aidan and Dirk for their stewardship of the company during their tenure as president. I am excited about the strategic opportunities for the group and look forward to working alongside the management team to grow and grow the business for the future. Purple Dots 8m Series A to boost pre-trade

