Lauren Boebert attends Donald Trump's secret trial in Manhattan





U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert put her support for former President Trump on full display Thursday morning, taking a front-row seat at his secret criminal trial in a Lower Manhattan courtroom.

“They may have gagged President Trump. They didn’t gag me,” the Colorado congresswoman posted on the social platform X, where she shared a photo showing herself with several other Republican lawmakers in the hearing room. “Why is this Michael Cohen fraud allowed on TikTok with a Trump shirt behind bars but Trump can't speak out?”

Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and a key witness in the trial, resumed his testimony Thursday. It is part of prosecutors' efforts to claim that Trump – during his 2016 White House campaign – falsified business records to conceal a payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence over a alleged affair that Trump had with her for almost 20 years. years ago.

The judge ordered Trump not to speak publicly about witnesses in the case, including Cohen. Cohen, on the other hand, openly criticized his former boss before the trial.

Boebert appeared at the courthouse Thursday morning with several other Republican members of the House, including House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good of Virginia and Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz of Florida, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Rep. Eli Arizona Crane.

The Associated Press reported that Boebert, Gaetz, Waltz and Good were seen sitting in the front row of the podium, next to Eric Trump, the former president's son. The Hill reported that when the jury entered the courtroom Thursday morning, Boebert “slowly turned around to continue to face them as they walked across the room to the jury box.”

“I'm in New York for a trial with President Trump today. We are 100% behind him! Boebert wrote about X before the trial resumed.

Thursday's contingent of Republican lawmakers were the latest Republican politicians to attend Trump's trial this week to show support for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, who is seeking a second term in the White House. This would be the first case of a US president serving split terms since Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s.

House Speaker Mike Johnson made an appearance at the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, as did U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Other Republican members of Congress appeared Monday, as Cohen spoke for the first time.

Trump endorsed Boebert in March in his race to capture Colorado's 4th Congressional District, calling her “America's first trusted fighter.” Boebert turned that endorsement into a campaign ad soon after.

Boebert moved to the 4th District earlier this year to run for the eastern Colorado seat ultimately abandoned by former Rep. Ken Buck. She still represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, based primarily on the Western Slope, until her term ends in January.

