Putin meets Xi Jinping as sanctions weigh on Russian economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China for a two-day state visit in which he plans to press Chinese leader Xi Jinping for more support to prop up the sanctions- and machine-hit economy. of his country's war in Ukraine.

The May 16-17 visit is Putin's first trip abroad since he was sworn in for a fifth presidential term a week ago and comes as Beijing continues to extend a key economic lifeline to Moscow to help soften the blow of Western economic sanctions that have restricted Russia. access to global supply chains and international markets. The United States has increased its warnings in recent months about China's crucial role in helping Russia on the battlefield by helping its defense industry with non-lethal but militarily useful dual-use products.

Analysts say a key focus of Putin's trip will be to find ways to circumvent U.S. restrictions that depressed Chinese exports to Russia in March and April, following a boom in consumer products and dual-use goods since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. 2022.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Beijing during their visits to China in April that Chinese companies – and financial institutions – could face secondary sanctions for providing defense industry of Moscow.

There are clear signs that the economic component of the war will be a crucial part of the [the visit], Nathaniel Sher, senior research analyst at Carnegie China, told RFE/RL. Every month, China exports more than $300 million worth of dual-use products to Russia and does not hide it. There [are] little reason to see why they would stop now.

A analysis Sher's analysis of Chinese customs data shows that Chinese exports to Russia have increased by more than 60% since the invasion of Ukraine and that by 2023, around 90% of high-priority dual-use goods used in the production of Russian weapons were imported from China. China's total trade volume with Russia also increased by 26% in 2023 to a record $240 billion.

Highlighting the importance of the Russian defense sector in Putin's trip to China is a Kremlin reshuffle this saw him appoint economist technocrat Andrei Belousov as defense minister on 12 May. Defense spending in Russia has been increased and experts say Belousov's appointment is part of an effort to increase military production for the war in Ukraine in preparation for a year-long campaign.

Belousov, who has held several top economic positions over the past decade, also has extensive experience in relations with China. Both Xi and Putin will meet with policy teams specializing in trade, energy and security cooperation during their visit and Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said that since Xi's state visit to Moscow in 2023, Beijing and Moscow have invested. serious efforts to ensure that senior officials from both sides know each other well.

As Beijing and Moscow expand defense industrial cooperation, Putin has nurtured high-caliber professionals with China experience, Gabuev wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Meeting an “old friend”

Since the announcement of a no-holds-barred partnership between Russia and China in February 2022, followed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few days later, the countries have moved closer despite sanctions and political pressure from the West.

Ahead of the visit, the Kremlin said Putin and Xi would discuss in detail all issues related to their comprehensive partnership and strategic relations.

The two leaders will also sign a joint declaration and attend an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the Soviet Union, the Kremlin added.

Putin will also meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss trade and humanitarian issues, the Kremlin said, then travel to Harbin in northeast China to open two bilateral trade events.

This state visit will mark the 43rd time Putin and Xi have met. In a interview Speaking with China's official Xinhua News Agency on May 15, the Russian leader hailed Xi as an old friend and said China-Russia relations have reached new heights as the two countries strengthen policy coordination. foreign in the interest of building a just multipolar world order.

Alicja Bachulska, an expert on Chinese politics at the European Council on Foreign Relations, says the timing of the visit is key, as it follows a high-profile European tour by Xi to France, Serbia and Hungary.

The optics suggest the two leaders will discuss key takeaways from Xi's meetings in Europe, many of which concerned the situation in Ukraine, she said.

The two countries serve as important geopolitical counterweights to each other in their rivalries with the United States. Moscow has intensified its military exercises in the East China Sea with Beijing and US intelligence services warning in May, Russia and China are working closely on military matters, including a possible invasion of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, amid Russia's isolation from the West, China has supplanted the European Union as Russia's largest trading partner and become the largest market for oil and Russian gas.

But it also increased the risk that Russia would become economically dependent on China, leaving it with less leverage in negotiations over its vital energy sector.

Russia hopes China will replace Europe as the main market for its gas exports, but the two countries are at odds. not yet found an agreement on the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline, which would supply China with gas from fields previously serving European markets.

Test a “limitless” partnership

This risk of over-reliance is also a factor in the flow of dual-use goods from China to Russia, says Dennis Wilder, former director for China at the US National Security Council.

Putin seems satisfied with what he is getting from China's defense industry, Wilder told RFE/RL. I don't think he feels the need to get lethal weapons because he wants Russia to make those weapons. It's less expensive to do it this way.

Wilder, a researcher at Georgetown University, says the Kremlin hopes to maintain the flow of dual-use goods to refurbish its defense industry, which is currently seeking to boost arms and munitions production as the war continues. Ukraine enters its third war. year.

North Korea also provided Russia has supplied millions of artillery shells for the war in Ukraine and transferred ballistic missiles and other weapons in exchange for food and raw materials to make weapons. South Korea and the United States have since accused North Korea and Russia of trading arms in violation of U.N. sanctions and expressed concern that Moscow could provide Pyongyang with more advanced military technology. .

Although no visit has been confirmed, Putin Express his desire to go to North Korea in January after an invitation from leader Kim Jong Un and certain experts speculated that Putin could go to Pyongyang after his trip to China.

The North Korean element is a significant issue in this relationship and I imagine it will also be discussed in Beijing, Wilder said. North Korea can help Russia militarily where China cannot, but this new relationship with Putin and Kim worries the Chinese because it could further destabilize the situation in the world. [Korean] Peninsula.

By RFE/RL

