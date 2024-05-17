Key takeaways from day 18 of Donald Trump's secret trial in New York | Donald Trump News





In New York, the fifth week of Donald Trump's criminal trial is drawing to a close, as disbarred attorney Michael Cohen testified for the third day about his interactions with the former United States president.

But Trump's defense team again took the opportunity to try to poke holes in Cohen's testimony Thursday, questioning his credibility, his motivations and even his recollection of key events in the criminal case.

Cohen, a former member of Trump's inner circle, is the prosecution's star witness and likely the last he will call before ending his case.

The former lawyer alleged that Trump, a former Republican president and current presidential candidate, orchestrated a scheme to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 race.

Daniels claimed she had an affair with Trump, and prosecutors say she was about to sell her story to the press when Trump, through Cohen, bought her silence for $130,000.

The payment, they claim, was intended to suppress negative coverage during the 2016 presidential election, which Trump ultimately won. The Republican politician was already facing scrutiny at the time for an audio recording in which he described grabbing women by their genitals.

Cohen himself previously pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations related to the secret payment.

But Trump has denied the accusations against him as well as the affair itself. He faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case, one of four criminal indictments pending against him.

He is the first American president, past or present, to face criminal charges. Here are the highlights from day 18 of the trial:

Michael Cohen leaves his building to go to Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 16. [Andres Kudacki/AP Photo]

Defense questions Cohens' motives

Immediately Thursday, the defense resumed its attacks on Cohen, probing the disbarred attorney for evidence that he was motivated by personal animus against Trump.

Early in the proceedings, they confronted Cohen with recordings of his own voice, taken from a 2020 podcast, showing the former lawyer relishing the prospect of a Trump conviction.

The recording shows Cohen saying he hopes this man ends up in prison and rots inside for what he did to me and my family.

It won't bring back the year I lost or the damage done to my family. But revenge is a dish best served cold, Cohen said in a clip.

A moment later he said: You better believe I want this man to fall.

The audio clips stood in stark contrast to Cohen's relatively demure demeanor on the witness stand: In the podcasts, he was animated, speaking at a furious pace punctuated by expletives.

The defense also sought to highlight why Cohen felt such hatred toward his former boss. Attorney Todd Blanche suggested that Cohen was seeking a White House chief of staff position and was ultimately disappointed.

The truth is, Mr. Cohen, you really wanted to work in the White House, didn't you? Blanche asked Cohen.

No, sir, Cohen replied, later claiming that Blanche was not describing his motivations correctly.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert attends a news conference outside the hearing room with other Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump. [David Dee Delgado/Reuters]

Cohen testifies to lying under oath

Cohen remains a key pillar of the prosecution's case, as the only witness who can testify about some private discussions about the secret payment at the center of the trial.

The defense therefore continued Thursday to undermine his credibility, asking him to revisit the times when he lied under oath, in order to cast doubt on his current testimony.

Blanche, for example, brought up the fact that Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to lying to Congress about a failed attempt to build a version of Trump Tower in Moscow.

You lied under oath, didn't you? Blanche asked Cohen, who replied: Yes, sir.

Cohen has long maintained that he lied at the time out of loyalty to Trump.

Blanche also pressed Cohen's statements that he felt pressured to plead guilty to the 2018 charges, which included tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

When defendants plead guilty in court, they must assert that they pleaded guilty of their own free will. Blanche used this point to ask Cohen: Did he lie under oath when he said he pleaded guilty of his own free will?

That wasn't true, Cohen said.

Additionally, the defense highlighted instances where Cohen used artificial intelligence to generate false legal citations in a court motion, once again calling into question the former lawyer's reliability.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom during a break at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on May 16. [Jeenah Moon/Pool via Reuters]

Defense disputes Cohens' testimony

After raising questions about Cohen's reliability, the defense focused on key moments in his prosecution testimony.

Cohen, for example, said earlier this week that he called Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller, in October 2016, in order to reach Trump himself.

The call, Cohen explained, was about Stormy Daniels' situation and the secret payment they planned to wire to her lawyer.

But on Thursday, Trump's defense questioned whether that was the real reason Cohen was in contact with Schiller at the time. Blanche, the defense attorney, suggested that Cohen instead sought Schiller's help in dealing with a 14-year-old who had made harassing calls to his phone.

Blanche showed the jury text messages Cohen wrote to Schiller the same evening as the 2016 conversation, saying: Who can I talk to about the harassing calls to my cell and office?

He then asked Cohen if his description of the 2016 phone conversation was a lie and if the focus was on harassing calls and not hush money.

Part of it had to do with the phone calls, but I knew Keith was with Mr. Trump at the time, and it was more than that, Cohen responded.

After a pause, Blanche asked Cohen how he could remember specific details from so long ago.

These phone calls are things I've been talking about for six years, Cohen responded. They were and are extremely important and all-consuming.

Lawyers meet with Judge Juan Merchan during one of several side meetings during the 18th day of Donald Trump's trial. [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Defense says contract was perfectly legal

The prosecution repeatedly countered the defense's claims, punctuating cross-examination with objections and requests for side conversations with the judge.

But the defense attempted to undermine the prosecution's central narrative that Trump tried to conceal the secret payment to Daniels as part of a broader effort to influence the 2016 election.

Instead, Blanche attempted to present these actions as ordinary legal maneuvers.

He presented Cohen with a copy of the nondisclosure agreement signed by Daniels and noted that Trump's signature was nowhere in it. Then he asked Cohen: In your mind, then and now, this is a perfectly legal contract, right?

Cohen agreed. Yes sir.

He also asked Cohen to confirm that nondisclosure agreements were a regular practice in business law.

Blanche further questioned whether the secret payments had anything to do with the 2016 election.

He pointed to Cohen's past statements about a separate cash payment made to a doorman, saying Trump was concerned about the doorman story because it involved people who still worked with him and worked for him.

The defense also raised comments in which Cohen echoed Trump's allegation that Daniels was extorting money from him to keep quiet.

In your mind, there were two choices: pay or not pay and the story comes out, Blanche asked Cohen, who responded with his usual “Yes, sir.”

Cohen's cross-examination is expected to resume Monday. Trump had requested that the trial be suspended Friday to allow him to attend the graduation of his youngest son, Barron.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, center, leads a news conference in support of Donald Trump on May 16, while a protester holds up a sign calling him and other Republicans present bootlickers. [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

Trump surrogates invade court

As much as Cohen was in the spotlight during the day's proceedings, so was the group of Republican lawmakers who accompanied Trump to court.

Trump is famous for demanding loyalty from his fellow Republicans and so, as the trial moves forward, several prominent politicians have made the pilgrimage to Manhattan Criminal Court to show their support.

On Thursday, that entourage included no fewer than nine members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Florida's flamboyant Matt Gaetz, Colorado's Lauren Boebert and Arizona's Andy Biggs.

In fact, so many members of the House Oversight Committee were present that a vote was delayed to allow them to return from New York to Washington, DC.

This vote concerns a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for failing to turn over audio recordings related to another Trump case, this time regarding his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

However, in New York, several representatives took the opportunity to denounce the myriad legal problems facing Trump.

Gaetz, for example, described Trump as crime boss Mr. Potato Head, a reference to a children's toy with interchangeable parts.

He said prosecutors had to piece together a bunch of things that didn't go together to build a case against the ex-president.

Gaetz also drew criticism for a social media post he made Thursday morning showing him watching Trump enter the courtroom.

Standing back and waiting, Mr. President, Gaetz wrote.

Critics pointed out that his remarks echoed a statement Trump made in 2020 during a televised debate about white supremacist groups and far-right militias like the Proud Boys.

Proud Boys, stand back and stand there, Trump said at the time. He then denied knowing who the Proud Boys were. Prominent members of the group have since been convicted and sentenced to prison for their participation in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/16/key-takeaways-from-day-18-of-donald-trumps-new-york-hush-money-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos