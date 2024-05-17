Reviews | Authoritarians are on the rise

The central struggle in the world today is between liberalism and authoritarianism. It's between those of us who believe in democratic values ​​and those who don't, whether pseudo-authoritarian populists like Donald Trump, Viktor Orban, Narendra Modi or Recep Tayyip Erdogan or dictators pure and simple like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping or theocratic fascists like the men who lead Iran and Hamas.

In this competition, we liberals should wipe the floor with these guys! But that wasn't the case. Trump leads in swing states. Modi appears to be on the verge of re-election. Russia and Iran are showing signs of strength.

Over the past two centuries, liberalism has evolved into a system that respects human dignity and celebrates individual choice. Democratic liberalism says we don't judge how you want to define your life's purpose; we simply hope to build fair systems of cooperation so that you can freely pursue the goals you individually choose. Liberalism tends to be agnostic about the goals of life and to focus on processes and means: the rule of law, separation of powers, freedom of expression, judicial review, free elections and international order based on rules.

In his moving and enlightening new book, Liberalism as a Way of Life, Alexandre Lefebvre argues that liberalism is not simply a set of neutral rules that allow diverse people to live together; liberalism, he writes, has also become a moral philosophy, a guiding philosophy of life. While other moral systems, such as religion, have withered in many people's lives, liberalism itself has expanded to fill the void in people's souls.