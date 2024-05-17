Politics
Reviews | Authoritarians are on the rise
The central struggle in the world today is between liberalism and authoritarianism. It's between those of us who believe in democratic values and those who don't, whether pseudo-authoritarian populists like Donald Trump, Viktor Orban, Narendra Modi or Recep Tayyip Erdogan or dictators pure and simple like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping or theocratic fascists like the men who lead Iran and Hamas.
In this competition, we liberals should wipe the floor with these guys! But that wasn't the case. Trump leads in swing states. Modi appears to be on the verge of re-election. Russia and Iran are showing signs of strength.
Over the past two centuries, liberalism has evolved into a system that respects human dignity and celebrates individual choice. Democratic liberalism says we don't judge how you want to define your life's purpose; we simply hope to build fair systems of cooperation so that you can freely pursue the goals you individually choose. Liberalism tends to be agnostic about the goals of life and to focus on processes and means: the rule of law, separation of powers, freedom of expression, judicial review, free elections and international order based on rules.
In his moving and enlightening new book, Liberalism as a Way of Life, Alexandre Lefebvre argues that liberalism is not simply a set of neutral rules that allow diverse people to live together; liberalism, he writes, has also become a moral philosophy, a guiding philosophy of life. While other moral systems, such as religion, have withered in many people's lives, liberalism itself has expanded to fill the void in people's souls.
Liberals honor the right of individuals to regard each other with respect; racial slurs have become our form of profanity because they undermine this sense of self-respect. Liberal morality tends to be horizontal. Pure liberals do not look upward to serve a living God; they look aside and try to be kind and decent to their fellow human beings.
Pure liberals place a high value on individual consent; any type of sexual relationship or family arrangement is acceptable as long as everyone agrees. At one point, Lefebvre has a nice little riff on all the traits that make liberals fun to be around. We respect autonomy and personal space, dislike hypocrisy and snobbery, and strive to achieve a live-and-let-live tolerance.
But I confess that I finished the book not only with a greater appreciation of the strengths of liberalism, but also with a greater awareness of why so many people around the world reject liberalism and why authoritarianism is on the march .
Liberal societies can seem a bit lukewarm and uninteresting. Liberalism tends to be non-metaphysical; This avoids big questions like: Why are we here? Who created the cosmos? It nurtures the gentle bourgeois virtues like kindness and decency but not, as Lefebvre allows, some of the higher virtues, like bravery, loyalty, piety, and devoted love.
Liberal society can be a bit lonely. By placing so much emphasis on individual choice, pure liberalism attenuates social bonds. In a purely liberal philosophy, an invisible question lies behind every relationship: is this person good for me? Each social bond becomes temporary and contingent. Even your attitude towards yourself can be instrumentalized: I am a resource in which I invest to obtain the desired results.
When societies become liberal all the way, they overlook a fundamental truth: for liberal societies to thrive, they must rely on institutions that precede individual choices, families, beliefs, and attachments to sacred place. People are not formed by institutions to which they are lightly attached. Their souls and personalities are formed within primary bonds with This specific family, that specific ethnic culture, This piece of land with its long history to my people, to that specific obedience to the God of my ancestors.
These life-changing attachments are usually not individually chosen. They are usually woven, from birth, into the fabric of people, into their traditions, their cultures and their sense of personality.
Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks explained the difference between the kinds of contracts that flourish in the world of individual choice and the alliances that thrive best in areas deeper than individual utility: A contract is about interests. An alliance is about identity. It's about you and me coming together to become a we. This is why contracts benefit, but alliances transform.
The great strength of authoritarians who oppose liberal principles, from Trump to Xi to Hamas, is that they directly attack the primordial sources of meaning that run deeper than individual preferences, faith, family. , the ground and the flag. Authoritarians tell their audience that liberals want to take everything that is solid about your morality and your gender and reduce it to the instability of a personal whim. They tell their crowds that liberals threaten their remaining loyalties. They continue: We must break the rules to defend these sacred bonds. We need a strong man to defend us from social and moral chaos.
These arguments proved powerful. A recent report from Reuters/Ipsos survey found that 52 percent of Republicans believe America needs a strong president who should be able to govern without much interference from the courts and Congress.
We could experience a year in which authoritarians take or retain power in countries across Europe, Latin America and the United States, while Putin continues to advance in Ukraine and Hamas survives the war in Gaza. In short, authoritarians always have momentum on their side.
Worse still, liberalism has provoked a counter-reaction in our societies. Many people find themselves spiritually dissatisfied; they feel naked, besieged and alone. So they seize politics to fill this moral and spiritual void. They seize politics to give them the sense of belonging, moral sense, and existential purpose that faith, family, soil, and flag gave their ancestors. In doing so, they transform politics from a prosaic way of negotiating differences into a holy war in which my moral side is vindicated and your immoral side is destroyed. Politics begins to play a totalizing and brutalizing role in their personal lives and in our national life. They ask more from politics than what it can offer.
If liberalism is to survive this competition, we must celebrate it while recognizing its limits. It is a great way to build a just society to help diverse people live together peacefully. But liberalism cannot be the ultimate goal of life. We must be liberal in public, but subscribe to transcendent loyalties deep within our being, namely being Catholic, Jewish, Stoic, Environmentalist, Marxist or any other sacred and existential creed. People need to feel connected to a transcendent order; beautiful rules do not satisfy this desire.
Liberal politicians must find ways to defend liberal institutions while honoring faith, family, the flag, and other loyalties that define most people's life goals. I think that American presidents, from Theodore Roosevelt to Ronald Reagan, for example, knew how to express themselves in these terms. We need a 21st century version.
If liberals are just nice and tolerant, and can't speak to the deepest, most sacred concerns of the heart and soul, which seem so threatened to so many, then this election year will be horrible.

