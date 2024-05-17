Here's Who's On and Off the List of Trump's Most Likely VPs





Top line

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., publicly acknowledged his interest Wednesday in becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate, as he and other contenders made the pilgrimage to New York this week to support Trump during his secret trial in Manhattan. a sort of loyalty test for candidates for vice president.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at SNHU Arena on January 20, 2024… [+] in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

Sen. Tim Scott, SC: Trump's former GOP primary challenger told a Newsmax reporter Wednesday, a day after attending a Manhattan fundraiser with Trump, if you're the guy who moderates. [the vice presidential debate]maybe I'll talk to you, adding see, see, when asked if he'll be on the Trump ticket.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum: Burgum also spoke outside Trump's trial this week, days after appearing alongside him at a rally in New Jersey, where he told the New York Post that Trump said earlier this month at Mar-a-Lago (possibly at the Easter brunch Burgum attended) there were 50 people on his vice presidential shortlist.

Sen. JD Vance, Ohio: Vance, who told Fox News in April that he never spoke to Trump about becoming his running mate, was the first on the list of contenders to appear at his trial in Manhattan this week, then attended a private hearing. fundraiser with Trump in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida: NBC reported in March that Trump was considering Rubio, while Rubio told Politico in response to the report that he hadn't spoken to anyone in the Trump campaign about the prospect, but that he called it an incredible honor and opportunity.

Rep. Byron Donalds, Fla.: The Florida congressman attended Trump's trial this week, as well as Tuesday's fundraiser in Manhattan, and although he is frequently touted as a potential vice presidential pick Trump reportedly suggested he would support Donalds in another role at Tuesday's fundraiser: Governor of Florida, NBC reported, citing an anonymous source.

Elise Stefanik, NY: The Republican Conference chairwoman is one of Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress: she was one of the first members to support his 2024 presidential bid, constantly promoting of his allegations of election fraud and frequently criticizes his legal problems on television. interviews.

Senator Tom Cotton, Ark. : Frequently touted by pundits and the press as a potential vice presidential pick, Cotton has refused to weigh in on the vice presidential contest, telling ABC in early May that anyone campaigning for the position or pushing for the position would not. 'wasn't. useful for what we should all be focusing on, which is winning elections.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: Trump met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Miami, the Washington Post reported, raising speculation that he could be in the running, although the meeting reportedly focused on enlisting the DeSantis donor network to help Trump and bury the hatchet after Trump. repeatedly attacked DeSantis while he was still in the presidential race.

Tangent

Several early contenders have reportedly been eliminated from the potential shortlist. Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake is no longer in the running, the Washington Post reported, citing five anonymous sources who said Trump had expressed annoyance and frustration with Lake and had sought to distance himself from her, fearing she would lose the Arizona Senate race. and he will be associated with his loss. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who Trump previously said was a strong potential choice, was embroiled in backlash after admitting in her new book that she shot and killed the 14-month-old puppy, impossible to his family's trainer and dangerous, Cricket, then turned into his weapon on one of his mean and evil goats. While this admission is widely seen as having hurt his chances of becoming vice president, Trump has staunchly defended Noem, describing the book incident as a bad week, and Noem as great. Trump denied a May report that his former challenger, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (who has not supported Trump since dropping out of the race) was in the running for his vice presidential pick, writing on Truth Social that it was not taken into consideration. . . . but I wish him good luck! Trump also ruled out his former GOP primary challenger, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, for the role, Bloomberg reported in March, citing sources who said Trump told Ramaswamy he was considering seeing him instead for a position in the office.

Crucial quote

Trump told Fox Business in January that the main criteria for choosing a vice president was someone who could be a good president. . . in case of emergency.

Surprising fact

Donald Trump Jr. suggested in January that his father might bring in former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, telling Newsmax, “I would love to see that happen.” Trump also stoked rumors about Carlson, telling podcast hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton in November that I guess I would consider him. Carlson, who once texted a confidant he hated[s Trump] passionately, has since rekindled his relationship with the former president, interviewing him in a counterprogram that aired during the first GOP primary debate that Trump had snubbed and supporting him for president. Carlson, however, dismissed the possibility of becoming Trump's running mate, telling Megyn Kelly in a podcast interview last month that a career in politics was unimaginable.

Contra

Several candidates have obvious disadvantages. Rubio and DeSantis would attract the same base of voters in their home states as Trump because they are all from Florida, something Rubio mentioned when Fox News asked him in January about the prospect of joining Trump's ticket . Stefanik represents a decidedly blue state that Trump certainly cannot win. And Scott broke with Trump's Republican allies in Congress and voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has a thorny history with his previous vice president, Mike Pence, who dropped out of the GOP presidential race in October. Pence publicly criticized Trump for urging him not to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he refused to do, saying Trump asked him to choose between him and the Constitution. Trump responded that Pence was delusional.

What we don't know

When Trump will make the decision to become a vice presidential candidate. He said in a recent interview with Fox6 in Milwaukee that he would announce his vice presidential pick closer to the Republican National Convention, which begins July 15 in Milwaukee. It's very early, he added. Trump's campaign is vetting candidates, but he has yet to hold one-on-one meetings with candidates, Bloomberg reported.

Key context

Trump and President Joe Biden clinched their respective parties' nominations on March 12, making the 2024 primary season one of the shortest in decades. The Republican National Committee is expected to formalize Trump's nomination at its convention in Milwaukee in July, and the Democratic National Committee will hold its convention in Chicago in August. Trump has given no public indication of who the vice president will be, but regularly praises a number of candidates. He shared his views on 11 potential running mate picks at a recent fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, calling Scott incredible as a campaign surrogate; Burgum is very rich (Forbes estimates his worth at least $100 million); and Noem, someone I love, he reportedly said in a recording obtained by Axios. Trump mentioned his former GOP primary opponents DeSantis, biotechs Ramaswamy and Scott, as well as Donalds, Noem and former Democratic Rep.-turned-independent Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii when Fox asked about his potential vice candidates -president in February, calling them strong, while singling out Scott, who was in the audience, as a big advocate. In December, Trump named South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Stefanik, calling her a murderer when asked who might join his ticket at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in December, reported NBCNews.

