Politics
PM 'let down' Indian girls: Congress hits Modi ahead of UP rallies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally for the Lok Sabha elections, in Lalganj, Azamgarh on Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI
On May 16, the Congress renewed its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP giving a Lok Sabha ticket to the son of incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges over wrestlers, and asked if women would ever be safe in this country. “Modi's India”.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked questions to the Prime Minister ahead of his rallies in Uttar Pradesh.
“Will the Jaunpur medical college ever be completed? Why was the Gomti river renamed and not revived? Will women ever be safe in Modi's India?” » said Mr. Ramesh.
Elaborating on what he termed as “jumla details”, Mr. Ramesh said the foundation stone of the Jaunpur medical college was laid by Akhilesh Yadav in 2015, but nine years later, it was still not not finished.
It was supposed to be completed in 2017, but when the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, it chose not to prioritize this project, he claimed.
India General Elections 2024 Updates May 16
“Despite this, the half-functional college was 'inaugurated' by the outgoing Prime Minister and CM Yogi in October 2021. By the end of 2023, only 63% of the civil works of the college were completed and only the OPD was functional” , did he declare. claims.
“Why did the 'Double-Engine' government collapse on this essential project? Will the Jaunpur medical college ever be fully functional?” » said Mr. Ramesh.
He further said that despite the Prime Minister's claims that the Gomti river would be conserved under the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the river is suffering today.
“The BJP government in UP has flouted a number of environmental rules and court orders to hand over prime riverfront properties to their cronies. The rules prohibiting development within 250 m of the bank of the river, changing the course of the river and dumping waste into the river have all been shamelessly ignored,” he said.
“They also chose to superficially ‘beautify’ the river instead of taking steps to preserve its long-term health. Due to the BJP's negligence, experts say the river is now “practically dead” these days. finding dead fish and stinking water where once thriving ecosystems existed. Why did the Modi Sarkar kill the Gomti River? » said Mr. Ramesh.
On the BJP ticketing Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son, Mr. Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi had “once again let down the daughters of India”.
“Rather than punishing MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his heinous crimes, the BJP rewarded him with a ticket for his son Karan Bhushan Singh from neighboring Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat,” he said.
It is a slap in the face to all the women who put their careers on the line and slept on the streets for days, in the sun and rain, in their fight for justice, he said.
“It has become clear that in 'Modi ka Parivar', Nari Shakti is just a projected slogan while the Parivar shelters the perpetrators of sexual violence, be it Prajwal Revanna or Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Will women be one day safe in Mr. Modi's camp? Will the Prime Minister's lust for power always be more important than the safety of Indian girls? break his “silence” on these issues.
A Delhi court last Friday ordered filing of sexual harassment and other charges against BJP MP and former All India Wrestling Federation chief Singh in a case filed by six women wrestlers, observing that there were “sufficient evidence” against him.
