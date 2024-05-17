Michael Cohen insisted on crimes and lies during Trump's secret trial





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump's lawyers accused the prosecution's star witness at his secret trial of lying to jurors, describing Trump fixer-turned-enemy Michael Cohen on Thursday as a serial fabulist determined to see the presumptive Republican presidential candidate behind bars. .

As Trump looked on, defense attorney Todd Blanche pressed Cohen for hours with questions that focused as much on his misdeeds as the specific allegations in the case and attempted to sow doubt in the minds of jurors on Cohen's crucial testimony involving the former president.

What you need to know about Trump's secret trial:

Blanche's voice rose as he questioned Cohen with phone records and text messages over Cohen's claim that he spoke to Trump by phone about secretly paying the money to the porn actor Stormy Daniels who is at the heart of the case, days before transferring $130,000 to her lawyer.

Blanche said it was a lie, confronting Cohen with texts indicating that what he had in mind, at least initially, during the phone call were harassing calls he was receiving from an apparent prankster 14 years old. Cohen said he believed he also spoke to Trump about the Daniels deal.

We are not asking for your belief. This jury doesn't want to hear what you think happened, Blanche said, her voice growing even louder, prompting an objection from the prosecutor.

The searing moment was the crescendo of the defense's two-day cross-examination aimed at portraying Cohen as a former Trump loyalist who became one of his greatest enemies as a media-obsessed opportunist who turned against the former president after he was denied a position in the White House. .

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media outside Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

Defense attorney Todd Blanche cross-examines Michael Cohen in Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Whether the defense succeeds in rebutting Cohen's testimony could determine Trump's fate in the case. During the trial's fourth week of testimony, Cohen described to jurors the meetings and conversations he said he had with Trump about the alleged plan to suppress stories about sex that threatened to torpedo the 2016 campaign of Trump.

AP correspondent Julie Walker reports on Donald Trump as he enters court for another day of testimony from Michael Cohen.

Prosecutors tried to soften the defense's attacks on their star witness by getting him to upfront admit his past crimes, including pleading guilty to lying to Congress about the work he did in connection with a real estate transaction with Trump in Russia.

But the cross-examination highlighted the risk that prosecutors would rely on Cohen, who has been repeatedly bombarded with questions about his criminal history and past lies. Cohen also testified that he lied under oath when he pleaded guilty to federal charges, including tax fraud, in 2018.

Was it a lie? Correct? Blanche asked Cohen if he lied to the late U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III during a court hearing, saying he did not feel obligated to plead guilty.

Right, Cohen said.

The defense also attacked Cohen's motives and collected testimony intended to support its argument that the Daniels deal was essentially an attempt to denigrate Trump, rather than a plot to keep voters in the dark. Cohen admitted telling a former prosecutor that he believed Daniels and her lawyer were extorting Trump by demanding payment of $130,000 to keep quiet about her claim about a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.

Yes, I remember making a statement like that that they were extorting Mr. Trump, Cohen told jurors.

He is by far the prosecutor's most important witness, placing Trump directly at the center of the alleged scheme to silence women who claimed to have had sex with Trump. Trump denies women's claims. Cohen told jurors that Trump promised to reimburse him for the money he paid and that he was constantly briefed on behind-the-scenes efforts to bury potentially damaging stories.

Cohen is also important because the reimbursements he received form the basis of 34 counts accusing Trump of falsifying business records. Prosecutors say the reimbursements were falsely recorded as legal fees to conceal the true purpose of the payments.

Trump, who insists the lawsuits are aimed at harming his campaign to win back the White House, says the payments to Cohen were properly classified as legal fees because Cohen was a lawyer. The defense has suggested he was trying to protect his family, not his campaign, by suppressing what he calls false and slanderous claims.

The crime is that they're taking this case, Trump told reporters Thursday before entering the courtroom, flanked by a group of congressional allies that included Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. .; Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.; and Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

Far-right Republican lawmakers stood outside the courthouse and denounced a kangaroo court and the case, amplifying the former president's attacks on the justice system as they were heckled but also cheered by the crowd . The former president has been joined at the courthouse in recent days by a large number of conservative supporters, some of whom are considered potential vice presidential candidates and others who are seeking future administrative roles.

Among those at the courthouse Thursday were Republican members of the House Oversight Committee, who delayed a hearing on an attempt to convict Attorney General Merrick Garland of contempt of Congress so lawmakers could appear alongside Trump in Manhattan.

Blanche confronted Cohen with crude social media posts, a podcast and books he wrote about the former president, getting Cohen to admit that he made millions of dollars criticizing Trump. In a clip played in court Thursday, Cohen could be heard using an expletive and saying he sincerely hoped the man would end up in prison.

It won't bring back the year I lost or the damage done to my family. But revenge is a dish best served cold, Cohen was heard to say. You better believe I want this man down.

Cohen acknowledged that he continued to attack Trump, even during the trial.

In a social media post cited by the defense attorney, Cohen called Trump an alliterative and explicit nickname, as well as an orange-crusted ignoramus. When asked if he used that phrase, Cohen replied: That seems about right.

Cohen's prosecutors' final witness, at least for now, is expected to return to the witness stand Monday. The trial will take place Friday so Trump can attend the high school graduation of his youngest son, Barron.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office said it would rest its case once Cohen finishes appearing, although he may have the opportunity to call rebuttal witnesses if Cohen's lawyers Trump cites their own witnesses.

The defense is not required to call witnesses and it is unclear whether attorneys will do so. Trump's lawyers said they may call Bradley A. Smith, a Republican appointee of former President Bill Clinton to the Federal Election Commission, to rebut the lawsuits' claim that the secret payments constituted campaign finance violations. countryside. Defense attorneys said they had not yet decided whether Trump would testify.

___

Richer reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Michelle L. Price and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-trial-hush-money-michael-cohen-ec08be1219703deb3cd10604844deacb

