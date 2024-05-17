China and Russia reaffirm ties as Moscow continues Ukraine offensive

At their summit, Mr Putin and Mr Xi reaffirmed a boundless partnership, which has deepened as the two countries face growing tensions with the West, and criticized US military alliances in Asia and in the Pacific region.

Mr. Putin's two-day state visit to one of his strongest allies comes as his country's forces launch an offensive in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region in the part of the most significant border incursion since the start of the large-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

China claims to take a neutral stance in the conflict, but it supports Moscow's claims that Russia was incited to attack Ukraine by the West, and continues to supply Russia with key components Moscow needs to its weapons production.

A joint statement after the meeting by Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi said that both sides believed that for a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, it was necessary to eliminate its root causes.

Russia said the war was sparked not only by the threat posed to Russia by Ukraine and its backers, but also by the need to eliminate so-called Nazism in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has repeatedly sought to link Ukraine's leaders to Nazism, even though the country has a democratically elected Jewish president who lost loved ones in the Holocaust, and despite many Ukrainians' goal of strengthening the country's democracy, to reduce corruption and get closer to the West. .

It was unclear whether the wording of the joint statement meant that China explicitly endorsed Russian allegations of Nazi influence in Ukraine.

But the statement also noted that both sides emphasized that it is necessary to conduct education from a correct historical perspective, protect the world's anti-fascist memorial facilities, protect them from desecration or destruction, and severely condemn the glorification, even attempts to revive Nazism and militarism.

This echoes Russia's persistent claim that Western countries downplay the role of the Red Army in the defeat of Nazi Germany.

China has proposed a broadly worded peace plan in 2023, calling for a ceasefire and direct talks between Moscow and kyiv. But the plan was rejected by both Ukraine and the West because it did not call on Russia to leave occupied parts of Ukraine.

Leaders review Chinese troops' honor guard (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The largely symbolic visit emphasized the partnership between two countries that both face challenges in their relations with the United States and Europe.

Both sides want to show that despite what is happening globally and despite pressure from the United States, the two sides are not ready to turn their backs on each other anytime soon, said Hoo Tiang Boon, a professor who studies Chinese foreign affairs. politics at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

While both leaders have said they seek to end the war in Ukraine, they offered no new proposals in their public remarks Thursday afternoon.

China hopes for Europe's early return to peace and stability and will continue to play a constructive role in this regard, Xi said, speaking alongside Putin.

His words echoed what China said last year when it first proposed a broad peace plan outlining general principles for ending the war in Ukraine.

Mr. Putin said he would inform the Chinese leader in detail about the situation in Ukraine and said that we appreciate the initiative of our Chinese colleagues and friends to regulate the situation.

He added that the two planned to engage in further discussions on foreign policy at a later informal meeting.

Mr. Putin began a fifth term this month (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

After Russia's new offensive in Ukraine last week, the war has entered a critical phase, as the exhausted Ukrainian army awaits new deliveries of anti-aircraft missiles and artillery shells from the United States. United, after months of delay.

The joint statement from China and Russia also criticized US foreign policy at length, attacking alliances formed by the United States, which the statement characterized as a Cold War mentality.

Both sides expressed serious concerns about the consequences caused by Aukus on the strategic stability of the Asia-Pacific region, according to the statement, referring to the acronym of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

China and Russia have also accused the United States of deploying land-based intermediate-range missile systems in the Asia-Pacific region under the pretext of joint exercises with its allies. They said U.S. actions in Asia were shifting the balance of power and endangering the security of all countries in the region.

Thursday's meeting was a further affirmation of the no-holds-barred friendly relationship they signed in 2022, just before Russia launches its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, Russia has become increasingly economically dependent on China, with Western sanctions cutting off its access to much of the international trading system.

Moscow has diverted most of its energy exports to China and relied on Chinese companies to import high-tech components for Russian military industries to circumvent Western sanctions.

President Putin and I agree that we must actively seek points of convergence of the interests of the two countries, develop their respective advantages and deepen the integration of our interests, realizing each other's achievements, a Xi said.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping attend a concert marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

During their meeting, Xi congratulated Putin on his election to a fifth term and celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the former Soviet Union and the People's Republic of China, established following a civil war in 1949.

Mr. Putin has faced no credible opposition in the presidential race and, like Mr. Xi, has laid out no plans for a potential successor.

On the eve of his visit, Mr Putin said in an interview with Chinese media that the Kremlin was ready to negotiate on the conflict in Ukraine.

We are open to dialogue on Ukraine, but such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including ours, Putin was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua news agency.

Mr. Putin said a Chinese proposal made in 2023, which Ukraine and the West rejected, could lay the foundations for a political and diplomatic process that would take into account Russia's security concerns and help to achieve long-term sustainable peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said any negotiations must include the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, the creation of a court for those responsible for the aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Mr. Putin blamed the West for the failure of negotiations in the first weeks of the war and praised China's peace plan.

Military ties between Russia and China have also strengthened during the war in Ukraine. They have held a series of joint war exercises in recent years, including naval exercises and long-range bomber patrols over the Sea of ​​Japan and the East China Sea.