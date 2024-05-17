President Erdoan grants amnesty to those convicted on February 28





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Friday granted amnesty to some of the convicts imprisoned in the Feb. 28 post-modern coup due to their old age and health problems. The amnesty concerns the former general. Fevzi Trkeri, who was serving a life sentence for his involvement in the coup, with Yldrm Trker, Cevat Temel zkaynak, Erol zkasnak, Evik Bir, Hac Slk, Aliefter Aslan, Avni Ylmaz, Sevda Yksel and etin Doan . Doan, 84, a former general, was hospitalized due to health problems on March 1, then released and returned to prison on April 22. On February 28, 1997, the lives of millions of people took a sharp turn, particularly women expelled from schools for wearing headscarves and men deemed “too conservative” to take public sector jobs and were fired, as well as others who have suffered threats and lengthy legal proceedings. after the Turkish army, which still adheres to a tradition of self-proclaimed “tutelage” of Trkiye's secular elite, joined forces with judicial bodies to vehemently oppose what it calls “reactionary forces” in power. The path to the coup appears to have begun after the coalition government of the Social Welfare Party (RP) and the True Way Party (DYP), overwhelmingly supported by conservative voters, took the reins for the first time in Trkiye in 1996. The actions of RP supporters and then-Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan exacerbated the situation, such as an event in support of Palestine organized by an RP mayor and a regulation that Erbakan planned to implement to ensure the freedom to wear the headscarf in universities. These actions were part of perceived “reactionary” activities by secular extremists, who perpetuate a witch hunt against conservative Muslims through the media. On the road to the coup, intimidation increased, such as the parade of tanks in the streets of Sincan in Ankara, where the pro-Palestinian event was held, and the suspension of the mayor on the same day. Then-President Sleyman Demirel further escalated political tensions by launching thinly veiled barbs against the Erbakan-led government. Although Erbakan attempted to ease tensions with his statements, the all-too-powerful National Security Council (MGK), dominated by the military, was determined to oust the government. On February 28, he issued a statement highlighting what the council called “attempts by anti-regime elements trying to weaken the state.” It was later revealed that the army's top brass had asked the government to implement a list of 20 items, ranging from converting imam-hatip schools, which also offer a religious curriculum, to blocking the employment of soldiers expelled from the army because of their “reactionary past”. “ Erbakan did not sign the declaration, while Tansu Iller tried to convince him not to incur the wrath of the military. Ultimately, Erbakan resigned from his position a few months later. When he resigned, the RP was already facing legal action for its closure by the Attorney General of the Supreme Court. Nevertheless, his resignation and the formation of a new government without the RP did not end the coup process. Erbakan and other RP politicians faced political bans, while more people were removed from public office. Five years later, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, an Erbakan protégé, brought the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) to power and reversed state policy to include conservative citizens . The AKP party has lifted the ban on wearing headscarves in the public sector and in schools.

