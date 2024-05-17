Matt Gaetz and other Republicans head to Trump trial





The House was in session at the Capitol on Thursday, but thanks to the latest procession of Republicans showing up in a Manhattan criminal court to show support for former President Donald J. Trump during his trial, the party risked ceding its control of the floor.

Nearly a dozen House Republicans showed up at the courthouse Thursday, including far-right agitators like Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida; Anna Paulina Luna of Florida; Lauren Boebert of Colorado; and Bob Good of Virginia. They said they were there to speak for Mr. Trump because a silence had prevented him from speaking for himself.

We are here of our own free will, because there are things we can say that President Trump is unfairly not allowed to say, Gaetz said at a news conference outside the courthouse. He said the former president was on trial for a made-up crime he called Mr. Potato Head. Leader of crimes composed of unrelated elements, awkwardly stuck together.

Mr. Good said the trial was an example of Democrats trying to rig the presidential election against Mr. Trump. After Ms. Luna sat down in the courtroom, she came out to report that: The President is doing well. He is in a good mood.

Republicans control the House by such a slim margin, 217 to 213, that just two defections can defeat legislation if all members are present and voting and just a few absences can completely erase their majority. The show of support for Mr. Trump from such a large group of members means that for much of Thursday, the Republican Party may have ceded the floor to Democrats, leaving itself exposed.

House Republicans had planned a vote Thursday afternoon to reprimand President Biden for his decision to suspend arms shipments to Israel and force his administration to quickly deliver weapons.

The bill aimed to divide Democrats and embarrass Mr. Biden, and had no chance of passing the Senate or becoming law. But with so many off-campus Republicans demonstrating their loyalty to Mr. Trump, they left open the possibility that the party's own messaging bill would be defeated. House Democratic leaders had advised their members to vote no, calling the measure another partisan stunt by extreme MAGA Republicans intent on politically harming President Biden.

The group that showed up in Manhattan on Thursday was made up of lawmakers who rarely hesitate to disrupt legislative proceedings at the Capitol or embarrass the party in the House. It included many of the same House Freedom Caucus rebels who froze the chamber for days, voting against their party's own rules as an act of protest.

Washington Post reporter Paul Kane posted on social media that the large number of Republican absences could allow Democrats to take some detours, such as requesting a motion to adjourn and close the chamber.

House Democrats have worked to present themselves to voters as the adults in the government room, and as of midday as of Thursday, no such stunt had been made, nor were there plans to make one. But Mr. Kane's post was making the rounds among Democratic aides, who admitted the idea was tempting.

Top Republicans in Congress have been making the pilgrimage to Mr. Trump's criminal trial for days: Senator JD Vance, Republican of Ohio and potential Trump running mate, was the first to launch the new hearing strategy. Other lawmakers who wish to attach themselves to Mr. Trump for their own survival or political advancement have followed.

Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, was in attendance Tuesday. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Republican of Alabama, made an appearance Monday.

As of Thursday, top Republicans had already changed at least one item on the House schedule to accommodate the GOP school visit. The Oversight Committee postponed a meeting scheduled for Thursday morning to vote on whether to detain Merrick B. Garland, the attorney general, for contempt of Congress, rescheduling it for 8 p.m.

With five of the panel's members, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Michael Cloud of Texas, Mike Waltz of Florida, Ms. Boebert and Ms. Luna in Manhattan, the GOP had to delay the vote until it had enough members to Washington to win.

Nate Schweber contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/16/nyregion/republicans-gaetz-trump-trial.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos