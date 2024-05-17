What the US economy could look like under a Trump or Biden presidency





Work

Trump seeks to reduce union support for Biden this fall. Reuters

Biden has long been an ally of labor unions, even becoming the first sitting U.S. president to demonstrate on a picket line last year, but Trump is seeking to reduce the president's union support this fall.

In April 2019, Biden kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign at a Teamsters union hall in Pittsburgh, updating his main rivals on his longstanding relationship with unions. At that time, labor rights advocates were pushing to allow fast food workers at restaurants like Chipotle and McDonald's to unionize.

Once in office, Biden prioritized passing the bipartisan infrastructure law, one of his selling points being the creation of thousands of good-paying union jobs. And last year, Biden's Labor Department changed a rule in how it calculates prevailing wages for construction workers, with the changes giving them higher wages and more workplace protections .

In recent decades, public sector unions have become increasingly diverse, with more female, black and Latino members often throwing their support behind Democratic candidates.

But Trump managed to gain support from influential police unions like the Police Officers Association of Michigan and the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

Trump's mission is clear: He wants to win over more union households in conflict states like Michigan and Wisconsin. In 2016, Trump made solid gains with these voters, but Biden returned many of them to the Democratic column in 2020, promising strong support for the auto industry. In January, Biden gained support from the United Auto Workers after joining them on the picket line, with UAW President Shawn Fain saying: “Joe Biden bet on the American worker while Donald Trump blamed the American worker.” Trump responded that Fain “hadn't a clue.”

In March, Biden gave the auto industry a little more time to pass tough new tailpipe emissions rules, in a huge victory for unions, with automakers and unions concerned about compliance with the administration's initial proposals regarding the transition to electric vehicles. In a second term, Biden is poised to continue his administration's efforts to advance electric vehicle production. Meanwhile, Trump said the transition to electric vehicles would decimate the auto industry and benefit China and Mexico.

A Gallup poll in August found that 67% of Americans approved of unions, a marked increase from the 48% who supported unions in 2009.

As many Americans work multiple jobs and inflation continues to take its toll, unions have fought for higher wages for their employees. According to the Gallup survey, 61 percent of Americans say unions help the economy more than they hurt it, a figure that surpasses the previous record set in 1999.

Trump has made the economy the hallmark of his campaign, touting low unemployment numbers before COVID-19, particularly among Black Americans. In September 2019 and February 2020, the overall unemployment rate reached 3.5%, which was its lowest level in 50 years at the time.

When Biden took office in January 2021, the unemployment rate, which rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, stood at 6.4%. But unemployment reached a modern low of 3.4% in January 2023 and April 2023, a figure that had not been seen since 1969. In April 2023, black unemployment reached a record low of 4.7 %.

The unemployment rate has increased since last year, but remains below 4%.

Biden has overseen a strong labor market throughout his administration. In March, employers created 303,000 jobs, far exceeding the 200,000 jobs expected. The latter figure represents the 39th consecutive month of job growth, which ties into the president's argument that his policies have created an economy in which both the number of jobs and wages have increased.

Back to the top

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/what-us-economy-would-look-like-with-trump-biden-presidency-2024-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos