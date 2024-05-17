Jokowi congratulates Singapore's new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo congratulated Lawrence Wong who has just been appointed Prime Minister (PM) of Singapore, replacing Lee Hsien Loong. He conveyed these remarks via uploads to the official account of the social networkjokowi on Thursday (5/16/2024). “Congratulations to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong @LawrenceWongST, who has been appointed as the 4th Prime Minister of Singapore,” said Jokowi. He said Indonesia stands ready to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Singapore and maintain the centrality of ASEAN. Read also : Officially inaugurated, here is the profile and wealth of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong The President also expressed his thanks to Lee Hsien Loong who contributed a lot to the bilateral relations between Indonesia and Singapore. “Thank you to Mr Lee Hsien Loong for all your contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between Indonesia and Singapore,” he said. Lawrence Wong was officially appointed Prime Minister (PM) of Singapore on Wednesday evening (15/5/2024). The appointment was made by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Singapore Presidential Palace. Lawrence replaces Lee Hsien Loong who resigned after leading for two decades. Also read: The moment Jokowi and Singapore's prime minister both named their successors during their meeting As a public official, Lawrence is known for his experience in financial, defense, education, communications and culture, community and youth management, and management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore. Apart from that, this man who loves playing guitar and riding motorcycles made history as the first Singaporean leader born after independence. Previously, Lawrence Wong visited Indonesia with Lee Hsien Loong, who was still in office at the time. President Jokowi received this visit on April 29, 2024 at the Presidential Palace in Bogor. During the visit, President Jokowi also introduced Prabowo Subianto as the president-elect following the 2024 presidential election.

