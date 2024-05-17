Michael Cohen receives a question: key points from the Trump trial, day 18 | Donald Trump trial





1. Defense releases excerpts from Cohens' anti-Trump podcast

Trump's defense team kicked off its cross-examination of Cohen by playing several excerpts from his Mea Culpa podcast, in which he loudly celebrated Trump's indictment last year.

The clips showed Cohen appearing excited and shrill, saying he hoped Trump ended up in prison and that revenge is a dish best served cold. Other clips played in court included Cohen saying, “You better believe I want this man to fall over and rot inside,” and “Thinking about Trump in Otisville prison makes me dizzy joy.

Prosecutors have spent the past few weeks portraying Cohen as someone with an exaggerated personality and sometimes despicable behavior. This strategy is intended to ensure that nothing can surprise jurors about Cohen and his anti-Trump stance during his cross-examination. Yet as the defense played the clips, Cohen looked visibly upset.

At one point, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, asked Cohen if he thought his podcast and interviews played a role in Trump's indictment. Cohen said: I took some credit, yes.

2. The defense attempts to portray Cohen as a serial liar

Blanche sought to portray Cohen as a serial liar, confronting him with various false statements he had made under oath.

Blanche brought up Cohen's testimony before the House Oversight Committee in 2017, when Cohen lied about the number of times he spoke to Trump about a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen has repeatedly said he lied because of his loyalty to Trump. Blanche went on to suggest that Cohen is someone who lies easily and conveniently.

Blanche also highlighted Cohen's guilty plea in August 2018 to federal tax evasion and making false statements in New York.

No one pressured or threatened you to plead guilty, did they? asked Blanche.

Cohen said: As I said previously, I had 48 hours to accept the plea or the Southern District of New York was going to file an 80-page indictment including my wife, and I chose to protect my family.

Blanche asked if Cohen felt encouraged to plead guilty.

I have never denied the underlying facts. I just didn't think I should have been criminally charged for any of those six offenses, Cohen said. Blanche then asked: Was that a lie? to which Cohen replied: That wasn't true.

Cohen also admitted to blaming others. You blamed your bank, you blamed your accountant, you blamed the federal prosecutors, the judge, President Trump, Blanche said. Cohen said: Yes, sir.

Cohen's defense cross-examination, which became slightly confusing and granular, was intended to suggest to the jury a clear message that Cohen is a deceptive and opportunistic person whose lies, big and small, become confused with his truths.

3. Defense yells at Cohen during 2016 appeal

Cohen's defense cross-examination became heated when Blanche asked Cohen about a series of phone calls he received in October 2016 from a 14-year-old prankster, a move Blanche apparently used to reaffirm defenses describing Cohen as a liar.

Blanche's questioning appeared to suggest that the hoaxes and Cohen's need for help responding to them were why he called Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller, at the time. Cohen previously said he instead called Schiller to confirm to Trump his intention to facilitate the secret payment to Daniels.

Showing several texts between Cohen and Schiller about the hoaxes without any mention of Daniels, Blanche told Cohen: You can admit [that you lied]. Cohen remained steadfast, saying: No, sir, I can't.

Part of that was due to the 14-year-old, but I know Keith was with Mr. Trump at the time and there was more potential than that, Cohen said.

Blanche raised her voice and suggested that it was not possible for Cohen to complain about the calls to Schiller and also confirm plans for the secret payment in less than two minutes.

Five minutes ago I asked you if you remembered any harassing calls, then I cooled down and you said you didn't remember. Now you're saying you have enough time in a 1 minute 26 second call to brief Schiller and Trump on the status of the deal? said Blanche. He insisted: it was a lie. You have not spoken to President Trump. You spoke to Keith Schiller. Can you admit it?

Cohen replied: No sir, I don't know if that's correct, before adding: I've always handled everything by the boss immediately, and in this case it would have meant that everything was taken care of, that it is resolved.

Cohen also said he believed he had spoken to Mr. Trump about the Stormy Daniels affair. Blanche replied: We are not asking you what you think. The jury doesn't want to hear what you think!

4. Defense attempts to dismantle Trump's main charge of falsification of records

At the end of her questioning, Blanche asked, “Make no mistake, this was a completely legal contract, wasn't it?” in reference to the fact that Daniels is technically entering into a legal contract with Cohen to purchase the rights to his story about the alleged affair. Cohen replied: Yes sir.

Blanche continued: And there is nothing illegal about a settlement contract between two parties, both of whom have lawyers?, which Cohen agreed to.

Blanche also pointed to the NDA signed between Peggy Peterson and David Dennison, pseudonyms for Trump and Daniels, suggesting that such an agreement is nothing out of the ordinary.

A non-disclosure agreement, an NDA, a settlement between two parties happens all the time? asked Blanche. Yes, Cohen replied.

Blanche's questions and Cohen's responses seemed to suggest that it was perfectly legal for the Trump Organization to classify the payments as legal fees because of the legal work performed, an argument that goes to the very heart of prosecutors' accusation that Trump allegedly falsified business records. as part of his alleged attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.

