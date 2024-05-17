Politics
President Erdoan calls for recognition of Palestinian state
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has called on more countries to recognize the State of Palestine, amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as Israel continues to carry out attacks and block humanitarian aid.
“The struggle for freedom, for which the Palestinians have paid a heavy price, must be supported by all humanity on the basis of law and diplomacy,” Erdoan said in a press conference with the prime minister Georgian Irakli Kobakhidze in Ankara, the Turkish capital.
Trkiye, a NATO member, has been highly critical of Israel for its attacks on Gaza that killed more than 35,000 people, mostly women and children, and has supported moves to try its leaders in court world for genocide. He has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire, sent thousands of tons of aid and urged the West to pressure Israel to allow increased aid flows to reach Gazans.
Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave's access to food, drinking water and medicine, pushing millions of people, especially residents of northern Gaza, to the brink of famine.
Trkiye has sent tens of thousands of tons of aid, mainly food and water, to Gaza by air and sea.
The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, drinking water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the 'UN.
Israel is accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to end acts of genocide and take steps to ensure humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza.
Stating that the meeting with Kobakhidze also focused on current regional and global issues, Erdoan said they shared assessments of the atrocities committed in Gaza and the responsibilities of the international community.
Noting that the decision taken by the United Nations General Assembly on May 10 demonstrates the position of the international community, Erdoan said that he found the ongoing actions in support of Palestine in the world very significant and valuable from the point of view of view of human consciousness.
The Israeli army on Wednesday expanded its military operations in Jabalia as part of its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip.
Israel continued its brutal attack on the Palestinian enclave despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the devastated territory.
More than seven months after Israel's war began, large swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.
Bilateral ties between 2 nations
Highlighting the strong ties between two “friendly countries, neighbors and strategic partners,” Erdoan said they had fruitful discussions with Kobakhidze.
Erdoan reiterated Ankara's strong support for Georgia's territorial integrity, sovereignty, stability and prosperity, adding: “I expressed that our support for Georgia's integration efforts with the Atlantic European institutions would continue.
Stating that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries has reached $3 billion, Erdoan said the new target is more than $5 billion.
He also emphasized that Trkiye continues to work on the complete “reactivation” of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which he called the backbone of the intermediate corridor.
Erdoan said he and Kobakhidze focused on measures to strengthen the two countries' “effectiveness” in fighting terrorist groups and organized crime, particularly the PKK and the Glenist Terrorist Group (FET).
Erdoan reiterated his determination to fight against “illegitimate entities that threaten “peace and even the lives of our citizens, both nationally and internationally.”
“The breath of our State will continue to weigh on the necks of members of terrorist and criminal organizations,” he added.
Referring to Wednesday's shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Erdoan pledged to “continue to oppose any action that threatens peace, stability and security in our region.”
During its nearly 40-year terrorist campaign against Trkiye, the PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US and the EU, was responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women , children and infants.
The FET and its US-based leader Fethullah Glen orchestrated the failed coup on July 15, 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 injured in Trkiye.
|
