Pierre Poilievre wants a summer break on all gas taxes

To give Canadians a break from their summer road trips, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to suspend all taxes on gasoline and diesel from Victoria Day to Labor Day.

“This will reduce the price of gasoline by 35 cents per liter, allowing families to hit the road and go to their favorite campsite, perhaps a cabin or cabin. Fishing, hunting or just getting away for a weekend,” Poilievre said Thursday, speaking in Vancouver.

“Canadians need this more than ever, given the miserable situation in our country,” he said, behind a sign that read: “Abolish taxes.”

Specifically, the Conservatives want the Liberal government to suspend the federal carbon tax, the excise tax on fuel, as well as the GST on gasoline and diesel, which they say would lower the price of fuel. gasoline and would save the average Canadian family $670 over the coming months. .

According to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, a US fuel price tracker, if some of the taxes Canadian motorists pay at the pump were removed, it could mean real savings. He estimates that the amount would be “more than 15 to 20 cents per liter”.

When asked if this was a step he intended to take, Trudeau replied that Poilievre should make the same request to the provinces and territories which are responsible for “a significant portion of the taxes of excise and gasoline taxes across the country,” while accusing him of “eliminating the facts” throughout the carbon tax debate.

“He's talking about stopping the fight against climate change at a time when the country is burning. And at a time when Canadians are struggling with the cost of living, he wants to eliminate checks to put more money in their pockets,” Trudeau said. during an event promoting the 2024 budget measures in New Brunswick.

“His ideology is so strong that he would rather see the country burn and Canadians suffer. That tells us a lot about the kind of choices he makes as leader,” Trudeau said.

Throughout this political fight, while proposing some exclusions focused on affordability and renaming it, Trudeau has maintained his policy as an effective tool to encourage Canadians to change their behavior and pollute less, in order to help fight against climate change.

Under Canada's current carbon rebate system, the federal government offers an average family of four between $190 and $450 in quarterly incentive payments, which the Liberals say brings in more money in pockets of Canadians than what they spend on carbon pricing from the fuel charge.

Conservatives dispute that assertion, citing a different conclusion from the same Parliamentary Budget Office analysis of the economic impact of the carbon tax. Seeking to address these conflicting interpretations, Canada's Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux said both are essentially true.

“If we consider the tax impact, that is to say the amount of carbon tax paid directly, indirectly and the GST which applies on these integrated or direct carbon taxes paid less the rebate on carbon, most families are doing better,” Giroux told a parliamentary committee in Ottawa. March.

He added that once we take into account the economic impacts of the carbon tax on certain sectors of the economy like oil, gas and transportation, “we find that most Canadian families living in provinces where “The federal safety net regime is in place will see a small negative impact from the carbon tax.”

Federal New Democrats say they are “reviewing” Poilievre's proposal, noting it makes no mention of measures to prevent oil and gas companies from raising prices.

“It's clear the government needs to lower costs for Canadians. That's why we've called on the Liberal government to permanently eliminate the GST on home heating and crack down on the greed of oil and gas companies,” said NDP communications director Alana Cahill. in a report. “Pierre Poilievre voted against these two proposals aimed at helping Canadians save money.”

Moshe Lander, an economics professor at Concordia University, echoed this caution regarding gas stations profiting from a potential drop in prices.

“If Canadians are paying between $1.50 and $2 per litre, then gas stations understand that that's what Canadians are comfortable paying. So whether it's because there's a tax in place, or because that’s what they can charge, that’s the price,” he said. .

“It’s often a mistake to think that when you change tax policy, you assume that everyone is going to stay put.”

Poilievre's suggestion to finance this one-month tax break that would result in a significant reduction in federal revenues is to cut spending on consultants, a step the Liberals have already committed to taking.

This latest campaign by the official opposition against the carbon tax comes after months of constant pressure on the Liberals to abandon the federal carbon pricing program, something Poilievre has pledged to do if he wins the next elections.

With files from Annie Bergeron-Oliver of CTV News