Barron Trump: What we know about Donald Trump's youngest son

Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, 18, will graduate from high school in Florida on Friday, May 17, and his father will get a day off from his secret trial in New York to attend the ceremony .

Long shielded from the spotlight by his mother Melania Trump, Barron made headlines last month when Mr. Trump complained bitterly that the judge presiding over the trial would not allow him to attend the event, betraying his willingness to use family members as political pawns.

The Republican presidential candidate walked out of the courtroom on the first day, Monday, April 15, to complain to reporters that Judge Juan Merchan had insisted he be present in court and that he couldn't be there for the milestone in his son's life.

His fury was quickly echoed by members of the conservative media, with Fox News guest Piers Morgan urging the former president to risk prison time rather than miss such an important opportunity.

But, in fact, the judge said no such thing, simply remarking that he expected Mr. Trump to appear in court each day of his trial like any other criminal defendant, as the requires the law, and that he would decide to authorize it. a day off closer to the date, depending on the progress of the matter before him.

Two weeks later, on Tuesday, April 30, the judge ruled that he would finally allow Mr. Trump to attend the graduation ceremony, expressing satisfaction that the trial was proceeding as planned.

Barron Trump with his parents Donald and Melania Trump and his grandfather Viktor Knavs at the funeral of his grandmother Amalija Knavs in Palm Beach, Florida, January 18, 2024 (AFP/Getty)

The fifth full week of the trial is now underway, where the former president is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the presidential election of 2016 to buy his silence on sexual allegations. meeting in July 2006. The accused denies the affair and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After being dragged into his father's lawsuit over the graduation furor, Barron was then reportedly listed as a general delegate to the Republican National Convention from Wisconsin in July, representing the Sunshine State, only for the office to his mother issues a statement. saying that although he was honored to be chosen, he unfortunately couldn't accept it.

Barron would have joined his older half-siblings Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump among the state's 41 delegates and Mr Trump himself does not appear to object.

He's quite young, I would say. He is 17, Mr. Trump said in an interview with Telemundo 51 Miami, appearing to be mistaken about his sons' ages.

But if they can do it, I'm all for it.

So who is Barron Trump and what do we know about him?

Barron William Trump was born on March 20, 2006 and is Mr. Trump's only child with his third wife.

He was baptized at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Fla., the same place he returned to in January for the funeral of his maternal grandmother, Amalija Knavs.

The youngest of all the former president's children, Barron grew up in Trump Tower in Manhattan and attended Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in the affluent boroughs.

Barron was still a child when his father won the presidency in November 2016 and entered the White House.

Although he attended his father's inauguration in January 2017, he was largely kept out of the public eye by his mother, who did not initially join her husband in Washington, D.C., but chose to stay to New York so her son could finish his elementary school year. .

A young Barron Trump joins his parents on the balcony of the White House to observe a solar eclipse, August 21, 2017 (AFP/Getty)

The first lady's protective attitude was more than justified given that, incredibly, he was attacked by The Daily Caller, aged just 11, over his choice of clothing.

A bizarre August 2017 article in the Caller claimed that Barron should dress like he was in the White House, rather than wearing a harmless red shark t-shirt in public like any other kid in his class. age.

After taking his classmates from Columbia Grammar to tour 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Barron was then enrolled at St Andrews Episcopal School, a private institution in Potomac, Maryland.

There, he was largely allowed to continue his education in peace until his father lost the 2020 presidential election, at which point the family moved to Mr. Trump's sprawling Mar-a-estate. Lake in Florida.

Barron then enrolled at nearby Oxbridge Academy in 2021, from which he will graduate this week.

Barron Trump with his mother Melania Trump and grandparents sitting in the front row as his father announces he will run for president again (Reuters)

Little is currently known about the younger Trump, although he appears to speak Slovenian fluently thanks to his mother's influence and being an avid soccer fan.

He was seen wearing an Arsenal jersey and met DC United players when they came to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll in April 2017.

As for what Barron Trump might do next, his father told journalist Megyn Kelly in September 2023 that his son planned to attend the University of Pennsylvania, where Mr. Trump and three of his children studied.

Rumors also indicated that Barron might attend New York University in Manhattan, where he grew up, according to The Daily Beast.

However, Barron's plans appear to have changed, with Mr. Trump recently making the remark at an NFT event at Mar-a-Lago, according to Newsweek: Right now, he's doing a great job. He has very good grades.

He's going to college soon. And we were looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago.

