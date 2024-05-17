Politics
Xi Jinping rolls out the red carpet for Putin amid Russian advances in Ukraine
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to deepen their strategic partnership in Beijing this Thursday (16), clearly demonstrating their growing alignment as Moscow's troops advance in Ukraine.
Putin, whose delegation includes top defense and security officials, was received by Xi at Beijing's Great Hall of the People in full military splendor, heralding the start of the Russian president's two-day state visit .
Xi welcomed the deepening ties between the two countries, which were formalized in a joint declaration signed by the leaders at a ceremony in the afternoon, saying it would provide a strong impetus to the development of their relations.
The visit, Putin's first foray abroad since beginning his new term as Russian president last week, is the latest sign of deepening relations as the two countries unite more closely in the face of strong friction with the West.
In his meetings with Putin, Xi said China-Russia relations have withstood the test of a changing international scenario and made positive contributions to maintaining global strategic stability, according to a Chinese Ministry of Affairs statement. foreign.
Putin, whose country's economy has become increasingly dependent on China since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, praised the two countries' practical cooperation during his meetings with Xi, highlighting their record bilateral trade last year, while also emphasizing the importance of strengthening energy, industry, and agricultural cooperation.
This is the fourth time Putin and Xi have spoken face to face since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine weeks after the two declared an open-ended partnership on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics. from Beijing.
This week's state visit comes amid growing international concern over the direction of the war in Ukraine, delays in aid to kyiv and as Russia's economy and defense system appear to be failing. undeterred by Western sanctions – a situation that US officials have claimed is linked to Chinese sanctions. support, which Beijing denies.
Putin said he and Xi would discuss the war in Ukraine on Thursday evening in informal talks expected to include Russia's new Defense Minister, Andrey Belousov, and his predecessor Sergei Shoigu, now secretary of the Russian Security Council.
Growing international pressure on Ukraine
Putin's welcome to Beijing comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced through his office that he would suspend all future international travel while his troops defend against a surprise Russian offensive in the northeast region. is from his country, Kharkiv.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kyiv earlier this week to reaffirm the Biden administration's support for Ukraine, following months of congressional delays in approving US military aid to the troubled country.
Blinken pledged $2 billion in foreign military funding and said much-needed munitions and weapons were being delivered to the front lines.
Pressure has also increased on Xi, both from the United States and Europe, to ensure that China's growing exports to Russia since the start of the war do not support the effort war of the Kremlin.
In recent weeks, White House officials have clashed with Beijing over what they see as substantial support for Russia's defense industrial base in the form of goods such as machines, drones and turbojets, as well as of microelectronics exported from China.
Beijing has criticized the United States for making baseless accusations about normal trade and economic exchanges between China and Russia.
Beijing never condemned Russia's invasion, but instead claimed neutrality in the conflict and issued a vaguely articulated 12-point position on its resolution.
Ahead of the planned peace conference in Switzerland next month, Xi called for peace negotiations that take into account the positions of both sides.
In an interview with Chinese state media Xinhua before his arrival, Putin praised Chinese approaches to resolving the crisis in Ukraine.
Speaking alongside Putin on Thursday, the Chinese leader said the two countries agreed that a political resolution of the Ukraine issue was the right direction and called for building a security framework balanced, effective and sustainable, an allusion to the common vision of Beijing and Moscow. that NATO is responsible for the war in Europe.
China hopes for peace and stability in Europe soon and continues to play a constructive role, Xi said.
Alignment on shared frictions
This week's visit marks the 43rd meeting of the leaders in more than a decade since Xi took power.
Xi and Putin, known for their close personal chemistry, gradually expanded their countries' diplomatic coordination and economic and security cooperation during this period – as both faced increasing friction with the United States and its allies .
Even as Xi seeks to repair strained relations with Europe and stabilize his country's ties with the United States, he is widely seen as unwilling to sacrifice his partnership with Putin, whom the Chinese leader views as an indispensable partner to reshape a global political order. they both believe that the country is unfairly dominated by the United States and seek to contain them.
This shared worldview was also revealed on Thursday when Xi, speaking alongside Putin, denounced the lingering Cold War mentality and said that unilateral hegemony, violent clashes and power politics threaten world peace and the security of all countries, using typical Beijing language.
Putin echoed Xi's concerns about the growing involvement of NATO and like-minded Asian countries, calling for a reliable and adequate security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region in which there will be no room for closed political-military alliances.
We believe that the creation of such alliances is counterproductive and harmful, Putin said after Thursday's meetings.
In addition to commitments in Beijing, which are expected to include a gala marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Putin is also expected to attend trade and cooperation forums in Harbin, capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province. is China, which borders the Far East of Russia.
The region has always been the scene of long-standing border tensions between the two neighbors, which erupted during the conflict between China and the Soviet Union in 1969, and has seen increasing connectivity with parts of the Far East Russian in recent years.
Putin is also expected to meet with students and professors at the Harbin Institute of Technology, a university sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2020 for its alleged role in acquiring items for the Chinese military.
