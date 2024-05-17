Theresa May mocks successors but praises Rishi Sunak – and warns against populism in politics | Political news

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has mocked her successors in Number 10, while warning them to avoid embarking on populist politics.

Speaking to reporters at an event at Parliament, she spoke about her recent book tour, joking that it was interesting to see how rival political titles would be ranked in bookstores.

“Liz Truss's 10 years of saving the West” she joked. “Well, given Liz's reputation and track record, maybe it should take 10 days to save Britain.

“This one is probably science fiction and fantasy.”

And what would you say Boris Johnson's upcoming memoirs? “This will definitely be filed under 'current affairs',” she joked.

“The answers in politics are not easy”

But to make a more serious point, Mrs May – who is withdraw as a deputy in the next elections – said that all politicians who followed her had to be aware of the “potential threat coming from within Western democracies”, namely populism.

“We have seen the rise of populist politicians all over the world and populism seeks to divide,” she said.

“It seeks to divide our societies and provide easy answers – and in reality, political and governmental answers are not easy.

“And people will feel even more disappointed if they accept this easy answer provided by this populist politician.”

“Politicians must instill a sense of service”

Asked if any of her successors had ever “fallen into the trap” of becoming populist, Mrs May quipped: “Now let's see, how many successors have I had?”

But she added: “There is an element of politics today…that comes into play in the question of populism, which is a kind of expectation of celebrity.

“And I think you could certainly say that some of my successors are more in that category of celebrity than I was when I was at number 10.

“But I think there's a real need for us as politicians to instill that sense of service and basically show it through our service to our constituents.”

“It is essential to provide stability”

The current Prime Minister, however, avoided criticism from his predecessor, with Mrs May saying Rishi Sunak had brought “stability” to his role – and could even win the next election.

“Let’s be real,” she said. “[Voters] We saw quite a bit of change under our rule and things happened, and they wanted some stability, and I think Rishi brought that stability.

“He's having success on economics, as we've seen with GDP, inflation and hopefully summer interest rates, and it's critical to bring that stability – be ready to say 'actually, I'm here to do the job'.