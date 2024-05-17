Politics
Theresa May mocks successors but praises Rishi Sunak – and warns against populism in politics | Political news
Former Prime Minister Theresa May has mocked her successors in Number 10, while warning them to avoid embarking on populist politics.
Speaking to reporters at an event at Parliament, she spoke about her recent book tour, joking that it was interesting to see how rival political titles would be ranked in bookstores.
“Liz Truss's 10 years of saving the West” she joked. “Well, given Liz's reputation and track record, maybe it should take 10 days to save Britain.
“This one is probably science fiction and fantasy.”
Politics Live: Sunak gets a direct question on Loose Women
And what would you say Boris Johnson's upcoming memoirs? “This will definitely be filed under 'current affairs',” she joked.
“The answers in politics are not easy”
But to make a more serious point, Mrs May – who is withdraw as a deputy in the next elections – said that all politicians who followed her had to be aware of the “potential threat coming from within Western democracies”, namely populism.
“We have seen the rise of populist politicians all over the world and populism seeks to divide,” she said.
“It seeks to divide our societies and provide easy answers – and in reality, political and governmental answers are not easy.
“And people will feel even more disappointed if they accept this easy answer provided by this populist politician.”
Analysis on populism:
Nationalists gain power – could it happen here?
“Politicians must instill a sense of service”
Asked if any of her successors had ever “fallen into the trap” of becoming populist, Mrs May quipped: “Now let's see, how many successors have I had?”
But she added: “There is an element of politics today…that comes into play in the question of populism, which is a kind of expectation of celebrity.
“And I think you could certainly say that some of my successors are more in that category of celebrity than I was when I was at number 10.
“But I think there's a real need for us as politicians to instill that sense of service and basically show it through our service to our constituents.”
Learn more:
Theresa May's resignation statement in full
Johnson broke the rules by being 'evasive' about his links to a hedge fund
Truss refuses to rule out running for Tory leader again
Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News
“It is essential to provide stability”
The current Prime Minister, however, avoided criticism from his predecessor, with Mrs May saying Rishi Sunak had brought “stability” to his role – and could even win the next election.
“Let’s be real,” she said. “[Voters] We saw quite a bit of change under our rule and things happened, and they wanted some stability, and I think Rishi brought that stability.
“He's having success on economics, as we've seen with GDP, inflation and hopefully summer interest rates, and it's critical to bring that stability – be ready to say 'actually, I'm here to do the job'.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/theresa-may-pokes-fun-at-successors-but-praises-rishi-sunak-and-issues-warning-over-populism-in-politics-13137134
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Theresa May mocks successors but praises Rishi Sunak – and warns against populism in politics | Political news
- Marchand may return from injury for Game 6, says part of playoff hockey is 'trying to hurt someone' – The Journal
- What Flight Attendants Really Think About Airline Dress Codes
- android – What does this Google Play app information request ask for?
- Protests continue after Georgian MPs back 'foreign agents' law | BBC News
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Rising tennis professionals will compete this week in Bethany Beach | The latest from WDEL News
- '90s Fashion Celebrated at Tacoma's Scorpio Rising
- Google's fraud detection AI phone test alarms privacy advocates
- ICLE In News Archive – Page 49 of 67
- The former Trump aide predicts that he would push back on a defensive tactic that Trump's team might use
- A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has been reported in a surprising US state