In The Apprentice, Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong look into the dark heart of Donald Trump





We realized that if we got too close, we were in Saturday Night Live territory. But if we go too far away, we don't really feel it, says Abbasi. They found a happy medium by avoiding any biographical gloss: this is not a film where people are supposed to look good. The makeup and hair are meticulous in their glaring imperfections, reinforcing Abbasi's focus on physical degradation and patchwork: These people were among the most powerful people in New York society at the time, Abbasi says. Yet Roy's face is strange, gray, brownish, his eyes are bloodshot, his forehead is shiny. Donald has strange teeth and appears to be in poor health.

Each depiction has its own curious empathy. Stan subtly traces Trump's descent into power-driven madness, emphasizing his relative humanity and emotional range before hitting nightmarishly familiar beats later in the film. As he gains influence and emerges as a dominant cultural force, Trump all but abandons Cohn, who is dying, not so secretly, of HIV-AIDS.

Unlike, say, Al Pacino's loud, flamboyant take on Cohn in Angels in America, Strong's approach is sad. I will say unequivocally that he is the most fascinating person I have ever studied, says Strong. I found myself moved by the character's arc when he became ill. Someone who has lived in denial of so much, suddenly faced with the end, and the burning regret and primal pain of that for someone who has done so much damage. I don't think he particularly felt much remorse, but he was a person.

Ivana, for her part, serves as the first wedge between the two men. Bakalova connected with her story, that of a headstrong immigrant immersed in a dizzying, sometimes brutal world of fame and wealth. I wanted to see what she saw in him, why she was impressed by him, she said. The film does not portray Ivana as a victim, although it candidly depicts the darkest moments of her marriage to Trump. I keep asking myself questions: how did she accept this? But maybe she knew what she was getting into, Bakalova says. This is another side of his intelligence, someone I can, of course, criticize in moments and with whom I also sympathize.

Donald Trump and Roy Cohn.

Bettmann

People view Trump as some sort of fully formed tabloid character. They think about the person they see at rallies giving all these unhinged speeches, Sherman says. But the Trump of the 1970s was a very different person. Although he was aggressive and ambitious, he did not know how to project his power the way he does today. We need to understand how people like Cohn and Trump are able to wield power, manipulate the truth, and create their own reality through deception. It's a universal story.

This is only one answer to the question that arises around The Apprentice: why make a Trump film, and why now? He's been sucking the oxygen out of Hollywood for a decade; even today, his difficult re-election campaign moves forward as he undergoes a criminal trial. But Sherman and Abbasi emphasize that they wanted to remove politics from their film, to create a dark character study that speaks to a larger, darker system of power in the United States.

It may be difficult for viewers to abstract from the political context, especially as the film teases the Trump phenomenon that will emerge from this period, the absurd characters now in his orbit who previously surrounded Cohn, the slogans now inducing groans. over the decades. At a press conference on Tuesday, Cannes jury president Greta Gerwig was asked about her ability to objectively evaluate the film as an American woman and said: “I try to approach every film that we let's see with an open mind and heart, and ready to be surprised. I don't want to make any assumptions about what it is.

The filmmakers hope that the general public will adopt a similar attitude. There are some tough ideas and bold arguments in The Apprentice that will stick with you. The same goes for the characters, who are at once vile, sad and slightly idiotic. I'm an all-or-nothing kind of person when it comes to work, Stan says. It's hard for me to go with one foot in and one foot out.

Stan spent much of production wondering what exact tone they were going to land on, given the latitude they had with the script. This spontaneity shaped the final product. The filming was rather risky. It was quick. We didn't have a lot of money, Strong said. You can't imagine a bigger commitment for any of us. I think we both felt that way.

The Apprentice premieres on Monday, May 20. This feature is part of Awards Insiders' exclusive coverage of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, featuring first looks and in-depth reporting on some of the festival's most exciting debuts.

