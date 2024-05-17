Putin and Xi tout Russian-Chinese ties, signal united front against West

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping showcased their partnership on the red carpet in Beijing on Thursday, aiming to project a unified alternative to the West as each faces pressure amid Moscow's war against Ukraine .

President Xi received Putin outside the Great Hall of the People, as uniformed bands played, soldiers stood at attention and cannons and rifles fired.

The welcome and celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations was followed by a two-hour meeting and joint press conference, during which the leaders signed declarations aimed at deepening cooperation between their nations.

China-Russia relations have stood the test of time and become even stronger, Xi said in a televised address after the meeting with Poutine . Generational friendship and global cooperation between China and Russia have been a powerful driving force that allows us to move forward without fear of wind and rain.

Putin's two-day visit, his first international trip since beginning his unprecedented fifth presidential term amid a crackdown on his opposition, came as both countries faced pressure or isolation from the West. The United States has warned Xi against any possibility of Putin's attack on Ukraine through enhanced trade and economic cooperation.

It's all about symbolism, said Alexey Muraviev, associate professor of national security and strategic studies at Curtin University in Western Australia. This is a springboard that will mark the turning point in bilateral relations for the next five to six years.

During the press conference, XI called the meeting a new beginning in the history of the two countries and touted the increase in bilateral trade which has almost doubled in the last 10 years to over $240 billion.

China has benefited from cheap energy imports from Russia, and Putin said Thursday the country would buy more Chinese electric vehicles just as the United States slapped tariffs on them.

But having China as a trading partner has been key to keeping Russia's war efforts afloat, after sanctions following Putin's invasion of Ukraine crippled its economy. This economic dependence has given Xi a slight advantage.

In 1950, the Soviet Union was the big brother. Now the situation is different. Economically, China is a big brother of Russia, Muraviev said.

While Russia is more experienced in political negotiations and has a more powerful military and nuclear arsenal, Muraviev said: China's economic power was an important factor decisive in the balance of power. As Russia has made progress on the battlefield, this could tip the scales in Putin's favor.

Given Russia's current successes in Ukraine, this could put Putin in a stronger position against Xi, he said. He is ready to negotiate, but on Russian conditions.

Despite the exuberant commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, neighboring countries have often found themselves at odds.

Analysts have described their recent collaboration, a no-holds-barred pact announced just before Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine, as a marriage of convenience and a desire to stand united against what they see as hegemony and domination. American containment.

Together, the two leaders pose a greater threat to a common adversary and can help discredit the United States on the global stage, said Philipp Ivanov, a China-Russia analyst and founder of the consultancy Geo Political Risks + Strategy Practice.

China and Russia are working together to create the impression that U.S. economic power is replaceable, Ivanov said. If both can credibly demonstrate that they can survive and thrive under enormous US pressure and, in the case of Russia, isolation is another nail in the coffin of the US-led international order. United.

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, the Communist Party tabloid, said on social media on Thursday that China and Russia were brought together out of necessity rather than a genuine alliance for a cause.

Currently, China is facing large-scale repression from the United States, as is Russia, he said. The strategic and geopolitical rapprochement of these two great countries is inevitable.

According to Russia's official Tass news agency, Putin said during his talks with Xi that cooperation between Russia and China is not directed against any particular country.

Our cooperation in world affairs today constitutes one of the main stabilizing factors in the international arena, Putin said according to Tass.

There are, however, limits to how far Xi will go for Putin. On Thursday, Xi called Russia a good partner, a good neighbor and a good friend. But the two leaders have not declared a formal alliance, indicating their reluctance to commit to full support for the other country.

They both have unique agendas. The other side may not want to get fully involved in this matter, Muraviev said. They recognize that once they go down this path, it might become uncomfortable for both of them.

China has also not supplied weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine, but has boosted trade in other goods such as components that Western officials say could be used to make weapons .

If China claims on the one hand to want good relations with Europe and other countries, on the other hand it cannot fuel what constitutes the greatest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War, said US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. during a trip to Beijing last month.

The United States has sought to dissuade China from helping Russia, even going so far as to impose sanctions on some Chinese banks for helping the war effort, according to media reports.

Xi is not prepared to pay the price for supporting Putin or Russia, said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London. He said he expected countries to try to determine how they can work more closely together, with China strengthening its support for Russia without triggering secondary sanctions against China itself.

While helping Russia resist diplomatic and economic isolation, China has proposed peace plans but has not called on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. Xi has presented China as a neutral party in the conflict and a potential mediator. At the press conference with Putin, Xi said he was advocating a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.

In an interview with China's official Xinhua news agency before his arrival, Putin said he was open to dialogue on Ukraine.

We have never refused to negotiate, Putin said in the Xinhua article. But these negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including ours.

Special Envoy Xin-yun Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.