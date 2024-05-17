Turkey imposes heavy sentences on Kurdish leaders, dashing hopes for democratic change





A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced 108 defendants, most of them Kurds, to a total of 375 years in prison over deadly 2014 riots that erupted when Kurds in the country's southeast took to the streets over support for government to the Islamic State as it besieges. the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani. Selahattin Demirtas, Turkey's most popular Kurdish politician in modern times, was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for inciting the unrest, which led to the deaths of 37 people, most of them Demirtas' supporters and of his party. He has remained in prison since 2016 despite a 2020 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights which found his continued detention to be unlawful. A Turkish court on Wednesday rejected his request for a new trial for the third time. Thursday's sentences sparked an avalanche of angry reactions and dashed nascent hopes that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would return to democratic reforms after years of relentless pressure on his opponents, civil society and the media. A dark stain has once again been applied to Turkey's legal history, said Tuncer Bakirhan, co-chair of the pro-Kurdish DEM party, as party lawmakers held up photos of their convicted colleagues in the room and knocked on tables and desks as a sign of protest. . Justice has once again been massacred. Whatever you decide, your power will not be enough to prevent the fight for the rule of law and justice, fumed Cengiz Candar, a former journalist and DEM MP from the Kurds' informal capital, Diyarbakir, in an article on X. Defense attorneys stormed out of the room as the presiding judge read the verdicts. The accused themselves had boycotted the hearing to show their contempt. Ahmet Turk, a prominent veteran of the Kurdish movement who was elected mayor of the southeastern city of Mardin in March 31 local elections in which the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), beat Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the vote. the first time was among those sentenced today. Turk was sentenced to 10 years in prison for membership in a terrorist organization, a euphemism for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The majority of the convictions handed down Thursday were based on the defendants' alleged links to the group that has fought for various forms of Kurdish autonomy since 1984.

