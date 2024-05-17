Donald Trump launches all-caps attack on Joe Biden after agreeing to debate





Donald Trump has launched an attack on President Joe Biden after the two agreed to face off in two live televised debates.

In an article on Truth Social, written in all capital letters, Trump said: “Crooked Joe Biden is the weakest, most incompetent and most dishonest president in American history, but, more importantly, he is the worst president our country has ever known. » NEVER SEEN OR KNOWN, I hope there will never be another like him. HE IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!”

The message came after Trump and Biden agreed to participate in two debates on the 2024 presidential election in June and September, which will be hosted by CNN and ABC, respectively.

This combination image created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in… This combination of images created on October 22, 2020 shows 2020 shows U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. The two men agreed on times and locations for two live 2024 presidential debates. More from BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images The context

Trump and Biden will face off again in the November general election. The two live televised debates could be some of the most important moments of the 2024 election campaign, with tens of millions expected to attend across the country.

Before both debates were confirmed, Trump urged Biden to accept the challenge of facing him one-on-one, including calling the president the “worst debater” he had ever faced.

Biden suggested that Trump “lost two debates to me in 2020” and has not “shown up to a debate” since then, a reference to Trump skipping all four Republican primary debates.

“Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, buddy,” Biden said in a video posted to social media.

What we know

Republican and Democratic presidential candidates agreed on a time and location to hold live presidential debates on Wednesday, with the first set for June 27 on CNN in Atlanta and the second for September 10 on ABC.

The Trump campaign has also pushed for more debates, with Trump previously posting on social media that he had accepted an offer for a debate to be hosted by Fox News on October 2.

In response, Biden's 2024 team rejected calls for more debates, accusing the former president of “playing games.”

“No more games. No more chaos, no more debates about debates,” Biden campaign chairwoman Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement. “We will see Donald Trump on June 27 in Atlanta, if he shows up.”

The first debate will take place at CNN's Atlanta studios, with network anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as moderators. The debate will not take place in front of an audience in order to “maximize the time allotted” to each candidate.

Elsewhere, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he met the criteria to participate in the CNN debate. The networks require that each candidate have qualified for enough state ballots to reach the threshold of 270 electoral votes, and have and received at least 15 percent support in four separate national polls of registered voters or probable.

“I look forward to holding Presidents Biden and Trump accountable for their actions in Atlanta on June 27 to give Americans the debate they deserve,” Kennedy Jr. posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Views

Trump, in a video posted on Truth Social, said: “Joe Biden is the worst president in American history, and we're not even close.” All these ridiculous trials going on right now regarding your president. , this is a witch hunt like this country has never seen before.

“This is election interference, and the people of our country do not support it.”

Biden wrote on X: “I also received and accepted an invitation to a debate hosted by ABC on Tuesday, September 10th.

“Trump says he will arrange his own transportation. I will also bring my plane. I plan to keep it for another four years.”

And after

The details of how the debates will take place still need to be refined.

Biden hopes to impose strict rules to reduce interruptions, while Trump calls for at least one meeting to take place in a large room “for excitement purposes.”

