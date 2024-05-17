Cohen testifies as the finish line approaches





It's becoming increasingly clear that the end of former President Donald Trump's secret trial in New York is near.

With the defense nearly finished its cross-examination of Michael Cohen Trump's former lawyer and fixer and key prosecution witness, closing arguments are likely to begin early next week in Manhattan Criminal Court.

As the 18th day of Trump's criminal proceedings concluded Thursday afternoon, state Judge Juan Merchan charted the path forward for this historic and highly scrutinized trial.

“I'm doing everything I can to avoid big breakups,” Merchan said, heading into Memorial Day weekend.

The court does not sit on Friday and there will be no proceedings next Wednesday.

Preparing for the remaining schedule was just one of Thursday's big notes. Here's what you missed:

Fireworks during a phone call

The most gripping moment came when Trump lawyer Todd Blanche became animated discussing a 2016 phone call during his cross-examination of Cohen, much of which was devoted to describing Cohen as a dishonest and untrustworthy witness who could not be relied upon to accurately detail his dealings. with Trump almost ten years ago.

Blanche repeatedly pressed Cohen about a phone call he allegedly had with Trump on October 24, 2016, about the secret $130,000 payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels that Cohen facilitated . Daniels has alleged that she had an affair in 2006 with Trump, which he denies.

Cohen said he contacted Trump through Keith Schiller, Trump's bodyguard, to discuss the Stormy Daniels case and its resolution.

Michael Cohen testifies Tuesday as a Wall Street Journal article is displayed on a screen in Manhattan Criminal Court, New York. Elizabeth Williams/AP

Blanche noted the short duration of the call, about 90 seconds, because Cohen had texted Schiller about a teenager who he said had called him jokingly, which Blanche said was the real one. subject of the call.

Raising her voice, Blanche blasted Cohen's account that he spoke to Trump that night, calling it “a lie!” »

Cohen said he believed he was telling the truth, based on the records and documents he reviewed.

“We are not asking your belief,” Blanche retorted. “This jury doesn’t want to hear what you think happened.”

Blanche also questioned Cohen about the circumstances of his 2018 guilty plea to a series of federal charges related to paying Daniels and suggested he sought to shift blame for his problems onto others.

Do you agree with me that when you plead guilty to a crime and lie, you are not accepting responsibility, right? » asked Blanche.

I accepted my responsibility and I suffer the consequences, Cohen said.

Trump allies fill courtroom

After days of potential Trump running mates and even the Speaker of the House coming to watch the trial, Thursday seemed to be the day for much of the far-right House Freedom Caucus to come show their support for Trump.

Among them were Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Andy Biggs of Arizona.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., who previously supported former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for president, also attended. So was Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., and Virginia state Sen. John McGuire Good's primary opponent.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who is one of Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case, was seen in the overflow room, sitting next to reporters. Clark and Trump have pleaded not guilty in the case.

The end of the trial is approaching

Mercan asked the defense and prosecution to clarify how much time they might need with testimony before moving on to closing arguments. He said he wanted to avoid any prolonged interruption between closing arguments and jury deliberations, noting several days on the horizon when the court would be out of session.

Blanche said he would likely have finished his cross-examination of Cohen by mid-morning Monday, adding that the defense would soon inform Merchan of any witness plans on his side.

Blanche said earlier that he might call an expert witness if he deemed it necessary. Court documents show that former Federal Election Commission Chairman Bradley A. Smith is the defense's expert witness on the record. Smith could talk about federal election laws related to the case.

We expect to reach a decision, at least regarding any additional witnesses, very soon, today, Blanche said, adding that any additional witnesses would not testify for long.

A question that Blanche promised to clarify soon: whether her client will testify. Trump said before the trial that he would absolutely testify, but he has since changed his tone, saying he would only do so if necessary.

[T]“That’s another decision we have to make,” Blanche said.

With that, Merchan told attorneys for both sides to be ready to begin their closing arguments Tuesday.

