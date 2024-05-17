Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping agree to expand Russian-Chinese military coordination





China and Russia pledged Thursday to strengthen their military ties, despite Western pressure on Beijing to prevent Moscow from advancing in Ukraine. At a joint news conference in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he and visiting Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed that a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis was the right direction. Xi also said China would like to play a constructive role in restoring peace on the European continent, as the Chinese government said during Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The meeting between Xi and Putin took place shortly after the Chinese president returned from his first European visit in five years last week. During his visit, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Xi to use his influence over Russia to end the war in Ukraine and control the flow of dual-use goods towards the Muscovite army.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, Beijing and Moscow said they will further deepen mutual military trust and cooperation by expanding the scale of joint military exercises, regularly conducting joint maritime and air patrols and strengthening their coordination in bilateral and multilateral frameworks. 03:07 Xi welcomes his old friend Putin to Beijing and affirms the strength of Sino-Russian ties Xi welcomes his old friend Putin to Beijing and affirms the strength of Sino-Russian ties According to the statement, China and Russia will work together in areas such as artificial intelligence, telecommunications, Internet of Things, open source technologies, cybersecurity and data security, as well as in the areas of coordination of radio frequencies considered to have security implications. Space programs, such as an international scientific research station on the Moon, deep space exploration and cooperation between China's BeiDou and Russia's Glonass satellite navigation systems, are also included. Putin's entourage in Beijing includes his new defense minister, Andrei Belousov, and Yuriy Borisov, who heads the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The statement condemns the United States for what it considers violations of the strategic nuclear balance and non-proliferation, the deployment of land-based intermediate missiles in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world, the conduct of exercises targeting Russia and China and plans for the militarization of space. A visit of unusual importance? Why Putin's trip could define China-Russia relations The strengthening military and defense ties come at a sensitive time, as Russian armed forces advance in Ukraine, venturing deeper into the strategically critical city of Kharkiv and claiming to have seized more settlements. Visiting Kyiv earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an additional $2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, following the $61 billion aid package approved by Congress American last month. But American aid may not reach Ukraine before early July. China has asserted its neutrality in the Russo-Ukrainian war and called for a ceasefire. But the United States and its European allies view the United States and its European allies as having sided with Russia because Beijing has refused to condemn the Russian invasion and continues to maintain close ties with Moscow, boosting thus bilateral trade despite Western sanctions. During his visit to Beijing last month, Blinken warned China to stop supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine and accused China of being the main contributor to Moscow's war by providing about 70% of the machinery -tools and 90% of microelectronic products imported by Russia. , including critical weapon components.

